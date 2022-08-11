Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Salem homicide suspect held on $10,000 cash
The suspect of a West Salem homicide is being held behind bars on $10,000 cash.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
Onalaska’s Back-to-School Garage Sale to aid teachers, students
The Onalaska Omni Center accepted school supply donations at The Back to School Garage Sale on Saturday morning.
La Crosse Common Council adopts changes to alternate side parking
New alternate side parking rules were adopted during a Thursday night Common Council meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Mr. Pigeon Falls’: Trempealeau County’s Reynolds Tomter receives Congressional Gold Medal
He’s 105 years old -- that’s just a number for one Pigeon Falls man. News 8 Now introduced people to Trempealeau County’s own celebrity before. Reynolds Tomter's popularity spread to the nation's capital. His military service was finally acknowledged with Congress’ highest honor.
New Lisbon man’s body discovered near a boat landing in Juneau County
Responders found a 55-year-old New Lisbon man dead in the water near a boat landing Sunday.
American Legion motorcyclists hit the road for a good cause
American Legion Riders District 7 motorcyclists hit the road for their annual Legacy Run, cruising for a good cause.
winonapost.com
La Crescent's Wagon Wheel bridge nears finish line
La Crescent’s $3.5 million bike/pedestrian bridge spanning Highway 61/14 is planned to open by the end of August. La Crescent city officials are planning to hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting event later in September. The Wagon Wheel Bridge's opening marks the end of phase three of the four-phase Wagon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Wood County Clean Sweep Provides Opportunity to Dispose of Hazardous Chemicals
Wood County Clean Sweep is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon at Marshfield Ag Research Station South Campus, 2611 Yellowstone Drive, Marshfield. Clean Sweep is a voluntary program for the legal and safe disposal of hazardous wastes from homes, farms and businesses....
UPDATE: Police deploy chemical agent 4 times in La Crosse standoff Saturday
An investigation is underway in the basement of a home on 10th Street S in La Crosse.
BREAKING: Police activity in La Crosse, witnesses report suspect in basement
An investigation is underway in the basement of a home on 10th Street S in La Crosse.
wizmnews.com
Suspect in West Salem overdose death is jailed in La Crosse
An Arkansas man charged with reckless homicide in a drug overdose case has now arrived at the La Crosse County jail. Lathan Foster was booked in the jail on Friday, more than two weeks after being arrested in Arkansas for the December death of Jeremy Pittman of West Salem. Foster is likely to appear in court on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Motorcycle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a motorcycle accident around 8:37am on Sunday. The accident occured one mile south of Neillsville on Highway 73, just north of Maple Road. When the Department arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road and the motorcycle in the ditch.
Rochester Man Injured in Winona County Motorcycle Crash
Elba, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Elba Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said the motorcycle was traveling on Highway 74 at the intersection of County Road 26 when the bike went off the roadway around 4:15 p.m. The...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Would you go out to eat, if you couldn’t have your phone?
We bring in the expert, UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., to break down Friday on La Crosse Talk PM how divided America is on whether they’d go out to eat if they couldn’t use their phone. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07...
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
55-year-old man found dead in Juneau Co. river
A 55-year-old New Lisbon man was found dead and his body recovered from the Lemonweir River in Juneau County, sheriff’s officials said. The discovery was made Sunday. Search crews were called to a boat landing near Hwy. N and 19th Avenue, where they found the man’s body partially submerged, between trees that were in the river.
La Crosse County jail inmate attempts suicide
According to Sheriff Jeff Wolf, early Sunday morning a correctional officer found the inmate unresponsive. Jail staff and a nurse started live-saving measures before the inmate was transported to a local hospital and admitted for advanced care.
wizmnews.com
Weekend standoff at La Crosse house leads to arrest of 49-year-old man
A La Crosse man is waiting to be charged in a standoff that involved city police this weekend. Forty-nine-year-old Jason Rankin faces nine possible counts including trespassing and harassing police. Rankin reportedly entered a house on 10th Street on Saturday and stayed in a crawlspace for several hours, while allegedly...
Man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose extradited to La Crosse County from Arkansas
The suspect of a West Salem homicide is behind bars. According to online records, police arrested 23-year-old Lathan Foster in Arkansas.
Comments / 0