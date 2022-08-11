ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, WI

winonapost.com

La Crescent's Wagon Wheel bridge nears finish line

La Crescent’s $3.5 million bike/pedestrian bridge spanning Highway 61/14 is planned to open by the end of August. La Crescent city officials are planning to hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting event later in September. The Wagon Wheel Bridge's opening marks the end of phase three of the four-phase Wagon...
LA CRESCENT, MN
wizmnews.com

Suspect in West Salem overdose death is jailed in La Crosse

An Arkansas man charged with reckless homicide in a drug overdose case has now arrived at the La Crosse County jail. Lathan Foster was booked in the jail on Friday, more than two weeks after being arrested in Arkansas for the December death of Jeremy Pittman of West Salem. Foster is likely to appear in court on Monday.
WEST SALEM, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Motorcycle Accident

The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a motorcycle accident around 8:37am on Sunday. The accident occured one mile south of Neillsville on Highway 73, just north of Maple Road. When the Department arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road and the motorcycle in the ditch.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

55-year-old man found dead in Juneau Co. river

A 55-year-old New Lisbon man was found dead and his body recovered from the Lemonweir River in Juneau County, sheriff’s officials said. The discovery was made Sunday. Search crews were called to a boat landing near Hwy. N and 19th Avenue, where they found the man’s body partially submerged, between trees that were in the river.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Weekend standoff at La Crosse house leads to arrest of 49-year-old man

A La Crosse man is waiting to be charged in a standoff that involved city police this weekend. Forty-nine-year-old Jason Rankin faces nine possible counts including trespassing and harassing police. Rankin reportedly entered a house on 10th Street on Saturday and stayed in a crawlspace for several hours, while allegedly...
LA CROSSE, WI

