The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a motorcycle accident around 8:37am on Sunday. The accident occured one mile south of Neillsville on Highway 73, just north of Maple Road. When the Department arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road and the motorcycle in the ditch.

NEILLSVILLE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO