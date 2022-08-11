ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Bulloch Co. homeowners could pay more in school taxes this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some homeowners in Bulloch County could be paying slightly more in school taxes this year. At a public hearing Monday, school leaders broke down the millage rate and what property owners could be paying. Local school district administrators say they’re caught in the middle between local...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
State honors Bulloch Schools’ economic development work

The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, announced Thursday that Bulloch County Schools has been awarded its Economic Development Partnership designation. “This is a worthwhile recognition of the great work being done by our staff and community partners to prepare...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
blufftonsun.com

Scammers have residents, law enforcement on high alert

Karen Doughtie thought she was being nice, helping an inquisitive woman select the right meat at the Belfair Village Kroger. Turns out while the scammer was picking Doughtie’s brain, her partner in crime was picking the wallet out of Doughtie’s purse. “This Hispanic woman, she was so nice,...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Mayor of Garden City stepping down

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Garden City Don Bethune is resigning. According to the Mayor, it’s for personal reasons. Bethune’s last day day is Aug. 31. “Our priorities in life change from time to time. My priorities changed for personal reasons and I thought it was the right time for me to step down.”
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WebstaurantStore expands operations creates 213 new jobs in Ellabell

WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, expands operations with a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia. “Companies like WebstaurantStore continue...
ELLABELL, GA
wtoc.com

Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
SAVANNAH, GA
Facebook hoax targets Daylight Donuts

A Facebook hoax post took local donut lovers by storm over the weekend. The post falsely advertised a free dozen donuts in honor of the Daylight Donut Company’s 70th anniversary. The post has generated more than 85,000 shares Facebook-wide. The national Daylight Donut Flour Company was founded in 1954,...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs under the name, “NH Skilo,” is […]
