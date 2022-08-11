Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Bulloch Co. homeowners could pay more in school taxes this year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some homeowners in Bulloch County could be paying slightly more in school taxes this year. At a public hearing Monday, school leaders broke down the millage rate and what property owners could be paying. Local school district administrators say they’re caught in the middle between local...
Agenda Overview: City Council and County Commission will both meet Tuesday
The mayor and Statesboro City Council will meet for a work session Tuesday, August 16, at 3pm and will hold a regular council meeting at 5:30pm. The Bulloch County Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, August 16, at 8:30am with a special public hearing session at 6pm. Grice Connect...
State honors Bulloch Schools’ economic development work
The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, announced Thursday that Bulloch County Schools has been awarded its Economic Development Partnership designation. “This is a worthwhile recognition of the great work being done by our staff and community partners to prepare...
blufftonsun.com
Scammers have residents, law enforcement on high alert
Karen Doughtie thought she was being nice, helping an inquisitive woman select the right meat at the Belfair Village Kroger. Turns out while the scammer was picking Doughtie’s brain, her partner in crime was picking the wallet out of Doughtie’s purse. “This Hispanic woman, she was so nice,...
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Board of Commissioners denied permit for proposed apartment complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners denied a permit for a proposed apartment complex that some caused controversy in the area. Those apartments would have added more than 200 units near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way in Richmond Hill. Commissioners denied the permit in...
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
wtoc.com
Mayor of Garden City stepping down
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Garden City Don Bethune is resigning. According to the Mayor, it’s for personal reasons. Bethune’s last day day is Aug. 31. “Our priorities in life change from time to time. My priorities changed for personal reasons and I thought it was the right time for me to step down.”
wtoc.com
Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
Woman runs up $8,603 bill on stolen credit card at Tybee Island hotel
TYBEE ISLAND — An unknown woman ran up $8,603 worth of charges on a stolen credit card at a Tybee Island hotel, according to police. Officers responded to a local hotel last week in reference to theft of services. While speaking with the manager police learned that in June,...
WJCL
Authorities confirm 1 person killed in Beaufort County alligator attack
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and other emergency services were on scene of an alligator incident in Sun City. The sheriff's office received a call at about 11:15 a.m. about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a deceased person.
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: 1 person killed when scooter hits pickup truck in Bulloch County
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. One person is dead after the scooter they were riding collided with a pickup truck in Bulloch County near Brooklet on Monday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 80...
WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
WebstaurantStore expands operations creates 213 new jobs in Ellabell
WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, expands operations with a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia. “Companies like WebstaurantStore continue...
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
Facebook hoax targets Daylight Donuts
A Facebook hoax post took local donut lovers by storm over the weekend. The post falsely advertised a free dozen donuts in honor of the Daylight Donut Company’s 70th anniversary. The post has generated more than 85,000 shares Facebook-wide. The national Daylight Donut Flour Company was founded in 1954,...
Georgia rapper admits COVID-19 relief fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Chatham County man could face up to nearly three decades in in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds intended for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed illegal drugs. STORY: Illegal rooftop pool filled with 60 tons of water discovered on Brooklyn building, officials say.
Congressman Allen donates books to City Hall’s children’s reading nook
U.S. Congressman Rick Allen, who represents Bulloch County as the Georgia 12th district representative, visited Statesboro City Hall Wednesday, August 10, 2022 bearing gifts from the Library of Congress. The 85 books donated by Congressman Allen have been placed in the reading nook in the lobby of City Hall. The...
City Traffic Alert: Portion of South Zetterower closed 8/15-8/17
City of Statesboro Traffic Alert: A portion of South Zetterower Avenue from Brannen Street to Fair Road will be closed to thru traffic starting Monday, August 15th and lasting through Wednesday, August 17th. This closure will allow for the construction of a right turn lane from South Zetterower Avenue onto Stillwell Street.
Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs under the name, “NH Skilo,” is […]
