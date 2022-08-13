ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball scoreboard: Flowery Branch tops Jefferson to open region play

By Bill Murphy
Flowery Branch senior Nikki Harris threw a complete game and allowed six hits in a 3-2 win against Jefferson on Thursday. The North Carolina commit finished the night with nine strikeouts in the circle.

Casey Beaver, Peyton Baker, Alyssa Herringshaw, Alyssa Wagner and Mia Davis each had multiple hits for the Lady Falcons.

CHEROKEE BLUFF 15, CEDAR SHOALS 0: Audrey Graham threw 2 2/3 innings of two-hit ball for the Lady Bears on Thursday. Lauren Rule and Kaitlyn Herren each had a pair of hits for the Lady Bears.

MADISON COUNTY 8, EAST HALL 5: Lacei Bunte went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Lady Vikings on Thursday. Ansley Ivey added a pair of hits for East Hall.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

