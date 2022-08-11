ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD anticipates enrollment growth of 1,900 students for 2022-23, plus other district data

Check out the following data on Leander ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment in Leander ISD for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by more than 1,900 students. Although LISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,620 to $53,520 for 2022-23, the district's average teacher salary lags behind the state's.
LEANDER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Trustees#Election Local#Trustee#Isd#Election Day#Austin Isd#Aisd
Community Impact Austin

Project Connect faces rising costs & Austin area school districts expand career and technical education

Project Connect light rail plans remain in development. (Courtesy Capital Metro) Close to two years after Austin voters passed the multi-billion public transportation plan Project Connect, planners are having to make tough decisions due to rising costs associated with the project. On the Aug. 12 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact's Austin City Hall reporter Ben Thompson drops by to break down the details. Plus, reporters Brooke Sjoberg and Zara Flores discuss how local school districts are expanding career and technical education programs as companies like Tesla and Samsung move into town.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County lauds parks department project team, employees of the year

Williamson County Commissioners Court recognized the services of WilCo’s exceptional employees in the Aug. 9 court meeting at the county courthouse, 710 Main St., Georgetown. From left front are: Johnny Grimaldo, Tanya Kunz, Kimberly Farris and Julie Kiley. From back left are: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Connie Odom/Williamson County Commissioners Court)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new Alo store

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

LeafSpring School now open in Cedar Park

The Cedar Park location of LeafSpring School opened June 15. (Courtesy LeafSpring School) LeafSpring School, a chain of private schools and after-school care facilities, opened at 11651 W. Parmer Lane, Cedar Park, on June 15. The preschool offers programs for children ages 6 weeks-5 years old as well as private...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Public Health clears COVID-19 testing backlog

This paper stack shows COVID-19 records from a single clinic in Austin during the influx of cases in January. (Courtesy Austin Public Health) Austin Public Health announced Aug. 11 it has officially entered all COVID-19 cases that were backlogged from the omicron surge in January and February on its COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics to open Round Rock location in September

Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. (Courtesy Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics) Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. CTPO has operated locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Westlake and Four Points for the past 30 years. The Round Rock location will offer pediatric physical therapy services. 512-478-8116. www.ctpomd.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County Local Health Department to host back-to-school vaccination fair

The Hays County Local Health Department is located at 401 Broadway St., Ste. A, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays County Local Health Department is set to host a back-to-school fair Aug. 15 at 401 Broadway St., Ste. A, San Marcos, with vaccinations for insured and uninsured children age 18 and under, face painting, balloon animals and games.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy