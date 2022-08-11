Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
New school zone active on Limmer Loop in Hutto
The school zone is active on school days from 7-9:15 a.m. and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Courtesy city of Hutto) A new school zone is in operation near Cottonwood Creek Elementary and Hutto Middle School as of Aug. 15. While active, the school zone reduces the speed limit to 35 miles...
DeWayne Street discusses diversity, equity and inclusion at Leander ISD
DeWayne Street, Leander ISD's chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, began working with the school district in December 2021. (Courtesy Leander ISD) DeWayne Street, Leander ISD's chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, began working with the district in December. He sat down with Community...
Austin Community College board calls $770M bond for November election
The bond would go toward expanding workforce training in high-demand fields, such as advanced manufacturing, including a $200 million advanced manufacturing and skilled trades center. (Courtesy Austin Community College) A $770 million bond will be on the ballot in November for the Austin Community College District after the board of...
NBISD Board of Trustees reorganize after president’s resignation
The NBISD Board of Trustees nominated a new president, vice president and secretary due to the former president's resignation. (Warren Brown/Community Impact Newspaper) The New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees held a special meeting Aug. 15 to discuss a board member vacancy and the reorganization of the board in an executive session.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traffic influx expected as Austin-area students return to school
AISD's Aug. 6 back-to-school bash included a safety summit for students. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin ISD will return in full force for first day of classes Aug. 15 and the Austin Transportation Department is expecting a commensurate increase in traffic as a result. The district is returning to all...
Round Rock ISD to reinstate free and reduced-price lunch following nonrenewal of federal funding
Round Rock ISD will once again charge a fee for school lunches after federal funding that allowed all students to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost to parents was not renewed by Congress. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD will once again charge a fee for school lunches...
Leander ISD anticipates enrollment growth of 1,900 students for 2022-23, plus other district data
Check out the following data on Leander ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment in Leander ISD for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by more than 1,900 students. Although LISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,620 to $53,520 for 2022-23, the district's average teacher salary lags behind the state's.
Georgetown police, GISD ask community to be mindful of school zones
According to GISD, school zone speed limits are in effect during the posted hours or when yellow lights are flashing. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Preparing for back-to-school procedures, the city of Georgetown sent a press release Aug. 11 asking residents to be mindful of their driving. The release also said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Project Connect faces rising costs & Austin area school districts expand career and technical education
Project Connect light rail plans remain in development. (Courtesy Capital Metro) Close to two years after Austin voters passed the multi-billion public transportation plan Project Connect, planners are having to make tough decisions due to rising costs associated with the project. On the Aug. 12 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact's Austin City Hall reporter Ben Thompson drops by to break down the details. Plus, reporters Brooke Sjoberg and Zara Flores discuss how local school districts are expanding career and technical education programs as companies like Tesla and Samsung move into town.
Round Rock ISD earns A in TEA financial integrity rating
Round Rock ISD earned a "superior" rating of its financial integrity from the Texas Education Agency. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD earned a "superior" rating of its financial integrity from the Texas Education Agency, an Aug. 10 news item from the district states. The Financial Integrity Rating System...
Downtown Round Rock's Prete Plaza closed Aug. 22-Oct. 4 for stage covering construction
Prete Plaza, located at 221 E. Main St., Round Rock, in front of City Hall, will be closed to the public Aug. 22-Oct. 4 to facilitate the construction of a stage covering. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Prete Plaza, located at 221 E. Main St., Round Rock, in front of City...
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TruWest Credit Union celebrates 70 years in Austin metro
To celebrate its 70th anniversary, employees of TruWest Credit Union plan to contribute 700 combined hours in community service over 70 days Aug. 12-Oct. 21. The credit union has three locations in Austin. (Courtesy TruWest Credit Union) As part of celebrating 70 years in business, TruWest Credit Union has launched...
Williamson County lauds parks department project team, employees of the year
Williamson County Commissioners Court recognized the services of WilCo’s exceptional employees in the Aug. 9 court meeting at the county courthouse, 710 Main St., Georgetown. From left front are: Johnny Grimaldo, Tanya Kunz, Kimberly Farris and Julie Kiley. From back left are: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Connie Odom/Williamson County Commissioners Court)
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new Alo store
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
LeafSpring School now open in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park location of LeafSpring School opened June 15. (Courtesy LeafSpring School) LeafSpring School, a chain of private schools and after-school care facilities, opened at 11651 W. Parmer Lane, Cedar Park, on June 15. The preschool offers programs for children ages 6 weeks-5 years old as well as private...
Austin Public Health clears COVID-19 testing backlog
This paper stack shows COVID-19 records from a single clinic in Austin during the influx of cases in January. (Courtesy Austin Public Health) Austin Public Health announced Aug. 11 it has officially entered all COVID-19 cases that were backlogged from the omicron surge in January and February on its COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics to open Round Rock location in September
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. (Courtesy Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics) Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. CTPO has operated locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Westlake and Four Points for the past 30 years. The Round Rock location will offer pediatric physical therapy services. 512-478-8116. www.ctpomd.com.
Council continues push for higher living wage in Austin as budget talks continue
City officials are likely to approve a new living wage floor for Austin employees this month. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Raising Austin's living wage continues to be among the top priorities for city officials as fiscal year 2022-23 budget deliberations continue ahead of a final vote on the spending plan expected next week.
Hays County Local Health Department to host back-to-school vaccination fair
The Hays County Local Health Department is located at 401 Broadway St., Ste. A, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays County Local Health Department is set to host a back-to-school fair Aug. 15 at 401 Broadway St., Ste. A, San Marcos, with vaccinations for insured and uninsured children age 18 and under, face painting, balloon animals and games.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0