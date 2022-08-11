Read full article on original website
Why Braves fans should be cautious when it comes to Mike Soroka
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the fact that Mike Soroka is finally getting a rehab start at with the Braves High-A affiliate in Rome on Tuesday after working his way back from two Achilles injuries over the past couple of years.
Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Family News
The sport of NASCAR has seen some notable father-son duos over the years, arguably none more famous than Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. Kyle Busch and his son are hoping to be next in those ranks. The prominent NASCAR driver and his son are hoping to race together before everything...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Carlos Carrasco goes to the mound for the Mets, while Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves. Carlos Carrasco had a 4.85 ERA for the season at...
Losing Matt Carpenter makes Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi question more pressing
As if the Yankees had any room left in their bag to suffer another ironic, post-trade deadline indignity, they now have that opportunity after losing surprise slugger Matt Carpenter on Monday night in Seattle. Carpenter was felled by a foul ball in the first inning, and by the middle innings,...
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back
Los Angeles Dodgers starter, Clayton Kershaw, landed on the injured list last week due to his back injury once again flaring up. Manager Dave Roberts has seen signs that make him optimistic the long-time ace will be returning soon.
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Former NFL Star Herschel Walker
The wife of former NFL star turned political figure Herschel Walker is featured in a new campaign video. A new political ad in Georgia is targeting Walker, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears in the ad toward the end. "His eyes would...
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem
NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem. A flyover took place, too. "We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote. That's pretty special. "This is the best part of the real America!...
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial
Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend
The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
