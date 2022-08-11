ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZyCcp_0hEAyTsD00
Tweet

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii. Fernandez Rundle said Clenney, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on platforms like Instagram and OnlyFans, remains jailed in Hawaii while authorities work to have her extradited to Florida.

Fernandez Rundle characterized Christian Obumseli’s April 3 death at the couple’s Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous and combative relationship” that began in November 2020. The county medical examiner said in an autopsy report that Obumseli, who worked in cryptocurrency, died from a forceful downward thrust from a blade that went 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) into his chest, piercing a major artery.

According to an arrest report, Clenney acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self defense. She said Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab and knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet (3 meters) away. The medical examiner said Obumseli’s wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Clenney’s Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment from The Associated Press. He previously told the Miami Herald that Clenney was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. He said they look forward to clearing her name in court.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Parkland school shooter's brain exams to be subject of court hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE — A defense mental health expert in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz can pinpoint when he realized the 23-year-old mass murderer still has "irrational thoughts" — the two were making small talk when Cruz began describing plans for an eventual life outside prison.Wesley Center, a Texas counselor, said that happened last year at the Broward County jail as he fitted Cruz's scalp with probes for a scan to map his brain. The defense at hearings this week will try to convince Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that Center and other experts should be allowed to...
PARKLAND, FL
The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
OREGON STATE
Register Citizen

FBI agents in Connecticut using ‘extra caution’ after Ohio attack

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents throughout Connecticut are “exercising extra caution” after an armed man tried to breach a security screening area of an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday ended up in a shootout and standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. The armed man was decked...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Click10.com

Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop

MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Tailor
Person
Katherine Fernandez Rundle
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Self Defense#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said,...
GEORGIA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Clemency Denied for South Phoenix Man Serving 16-Year Pot Sentence

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency declined to shorten the 16-year prison sentence of Trent Bouhdida, a 29-year-old man who, in 2015, sold an undercover cop an ounce of marijuana. Bouhdida was the subject of a Phoenix New Times story on August 4 that investigated how a young Black man...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hill

The Hill

663K+
Followers
78K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy