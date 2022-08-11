WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) -- Cosplayers from all over came out to the Northern Tier this weekend to suit up for the 1st Annual Wellsboro Comic Con. Collectors, cosplayers, and comic enthusiasts came together for a weekend full of superhero-related events and activities. Vendors and nonprofit organizations were set up throughout Downtown Wellsboro to share their services and goods with festival-goers. The festival was hosted by Pop's Culture Shoppe on Main Street and was held in celebrating the store’s 10th anniversary. The festival aims to connect enthusiasts.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO