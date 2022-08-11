ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Cowanesque Valley Indians

WESTFIELD, P.A. (WENY) - We continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Cowanesque Valley Indians. Cowanesque Valley finished third in the Small School Division with a 6-4 record in the 2021 season. The Indians hadn't had a winning record in over 15 years. The Indians will also have...
WESTFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

New era begins for NP/Mansfield football

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Panthers will have a new head coach this season for the first time in decades. Longtime North Penn/Mansfield football head coach Tom Dickinson has retired after guiding the Panthers for nearly 30 years. Chris Olson takes over as the new head coach after being an assistant for Dickinson for 24 […]
MANSFIELD, PA
977wmoi.com

Local Flavor in Little League World Series in Williamsport

There will be a local team participating in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week. The Southeast Iowa All-Stars based out of Davenport, Iowa beat Webb City, Missouri 4-3 on Friday in the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game. The win by Iowa avenged a 3-1 loss to Missouri earlier in the tourney. Southeast Iowa All-Stars will now be renamed Midwest Champions when the World Series starts on Thursday.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Athens, PA
Football
City
Home, PA
City
Athens, PA
Athens, PA
Sports
City
Canton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Montoursville, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Traffic delays due to Little League World Series

Motorists traveling to the greater Williamsport area over the next two weeks should expect congestion on local roadways, especially Interstate I-80 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County, due to the Little League World Series. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic over the next two weeks and should plan for traffic delays, particularly in the South Williamsport and Williamsport areas.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsChannel 36

Corning Painted-Post East High's Class of 1972 Celebrates 50th Reunion

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Painted-Post East High's Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion, today. Classmates came together to share hugs, laughs, and memories. This class is unique because of their ability to keep close bonds with one another and, due to the fact, that they all survived the devastating flood of 1972, that demolished their town.
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Executive Education#American Football#Wildcats#The District Iv Class Aaa#Ntl Title
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Jazz Festival returns to Chemung Co.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival 2022 returned this weekend, showcasing an array of jazz artists at Thorne Street Park in Horseheads on Saturday. Musicians played a variety of different jazz music throughout Saturday afternoon. A handful of vendors also came out to share food and other goods at the festival. Proceeds raised from the festival will help the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc., which offers many community services in Chemung and Schuyler Counties.
HORSEHEADS, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for missing person in Tioga County

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a 51-year-old man was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Jody Nudd, of Pheasant Hill Road in Delmar Township, is believed to be in the Wellsboro area. Police say Nudd is a white male, 5'7" tall with blue eyes. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
WELLSBORO, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman arrested for burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman was arrested over the weekend on several criminal charges after she broke into a home, according to the Elmira Police Department. Courtney Simmons, 25, was arrested on August 13, 2022. Elmira Police said that Simmons entered a home by pushing in an air conditioner that was placed in […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 36

203rd Annual Steuben County Fair Opens Today

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The longest running county fair in the U.S. opened Monday. This year marks the 203rd annual Steuben County fair in Bath. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st. This year's fair features animal showings, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, live music, food, exhibits, and more....
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
SCRANTON, PA
NewsChannel 36

1st Annual Comic Con in Wellsboro

WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) -- Cosplayers from all over came out to the Northern Tier this weekend to suit up for the 1st Annual Wellsboro Comic Con. Collectors, cosplayers, and comic enthusiasts came together for a weekend full of superhero-related events and activities. Vendors and nonprofit organizations were set up throughout Downtown Wellsboro to share their services and goods with festival-goers. The festival was hosted by Pop's Culture Shoppe on Main Street and was held in celebrating the store’s 10th anniversary. The festival aims to connect enthusiasts.
WELLSBORO, PA
NewsChannel 36

Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier

MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Barn engulphed in flames; 1 firefighter injured

Republished with permission from FIRST News Now Morris, Pa. — One Morris Volunteer firefighter was injured at the scene of a two-alarm barn fire at 814 Potato Patch Lane on Sunday, August 14, around 2 p.m. in Pine Township. Fire crews and units from Morris, Liberty, Wellsboro, Jersey Shore, Blossburg, and Middlebury were all sent in to battle the blaze. FNN was told that fire crews from Lycoming County also...
MORRIS, PA
wnbf.com

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton

Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
AFTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Pepe, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Pepe, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Pepe is an almost 9-year-old male Dachshund/Standard Smooth Haired/Miniature Pinscher mix who thinks everything is fun and meant to be played with. According to the SPCA, Pepe is choosy with certain...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy