Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Cowanesque Valley Indians
WESTFIELD, P.A. (WENY) - We continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Cowanesque Valley Indians. Cowanesque Valley finished third in the Small School Division with a 6-4 record in the 2021 season. The Indians hadn't had a winning record in over 15 years. The Indians will also have...
New era begins for NP/Mansfield football
BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Panthers will have a new head coach this season for the first time in decades. Longtime North Penn/Mansfield football head coach Tom Dickinson has retired after guiding the Panthers for nearly 30 years. Chris Olson takes over as the new head coach after being an assistant for Dickinson for 24 […]
Little League denies appeal of ruling that determined Northwest champion
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – An Oregon team has lost its appeal of a controversial ending to the West Region’s championship game and will not be playing in the Little League World Series. Bend North’s filed a complaint after it lost Thursday 3-2, in an extra inning to Bonney Lake,...
977wmoi.com
Local Flavor in Little League World Series in Williamsport
There will be a local team participating in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week. The Southeast Iowa All-Stars based out of Davenport, Iowa beat Webb City, Missouri 4-3 on Friday in the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game. The win by Iowa avenged a 3-1 loss to Missouri earlier in the tourney. Southeast Iowa All-Stars will now be renamed Midwest Champions when the World Series starts on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little League World Series is back for 75th anniversary, featuring Pennsylvania team, number of ‘firsts’
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The two-week celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series kicks off this week with 20 teams, including one from Pennsylvania, vying for the title. Games begin Wednesday, but the Grand Slam Parade that attracts thousands to downtown Williamsport steps off at 5:30...
deseret.com
A member of Utah’s history-making Little League team is reportedly in the hospital with a serious injury
Tragedy reportedly struck Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League team less than 48 hours after it clinched a berth into the Little League World Series. St. George News reports that one of Snow Canyon’s players is in the hospital after he fell out of his bunkbed in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the international tournament.
Traffic delays due to Little League World Series
Motorists traveling to the greater Williamsport area over the next two weeks should expect congestion on local roadways, especially Interstate I-80 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County, due to the Little League World Series. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic over the next two weeks and should plan for traffic delays, particularly in the South Williamsport and Williamsport areas.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Painted-Post East High's Class of 1972 Celebrates 50th Reunion
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Painted-Post East High's Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion, today. Classmates came together to share hugs, laughs, and memories. This class is unique because of their ability to keep close bonds with one another and, due to the fact, that they all survived the devastating flood of 1972, that demolished their town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Jazz Festival returns to Chemung Co.
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival 2022 returned this weekend, showcasing an array of jazz artists at Thorne Street Park in Horseheads on Saturday. Musicians played a variety of different jazz music throughout Saturday afternoon. A handful of vendors also came out to share food and other goods at the festival. Proceeds raised from the festival will help the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc., which offers many community services in Chemung and Schuyler Counties.
Police looking for missing person in Tioga County
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a 51-year-old man was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Jody Nudd, of Pheasant Hill Road in Delmar Township, is believed to be in the Wellsboro area. Police say Nudd is a white male, 5'7" tall with blue eyes. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Elmira woman arrested for burglary
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman was arrested over the weekend on several criminal charges after she broke into a home, according to the Elmira Police Department. Courtney Simmons, 25, was arrested on August 13, 2022. Elmira Police said that Simmons entered a home by pushing in an air conditioner that was placed in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
203rd Annual Steuben County Fair Opens Today
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The longest running county fair in the U.S. opened Monday. This year marks the 203rd annual Steuben County fair in Bath. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st. This year's fair features animal showings, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, live music, food, exhibits, and more....
Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
NewsChannel 36
1st Annual Comic Con in Wellsboro
WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) -- Cosplayers from all over came out to the Northern Tier this weekend to suit up for the 1st Annual Wellsboro Comic Con. Collectors, cosplayers, and comic enthusiasts came together for a weekend full of superhero-related events and activities. Vendors and nonprofit organizations were set up throughout Downtown Wellsboro to share their services and goods with festival-goers. The festival was hosted by Pop's Culture Shoppe on Main Street and was held in celebrating the store’s 10th anniversary. The festival aims to connect enthusiasts.
NewsChannel 36
Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier
MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
Barn engulphed in flames; 1 firefighter injured
Republished with permission from FIRST News Now Morris, Pa. — One Morris Volunteer firefighter was injured at the scene of a two-alarm barn fire at 814 Potato Patch Lane on Sunday, August 14, around 2 p.m. in Pine Township. Fire crews and units from Morris, Liberty, Wellsboro, Jersey Shore, Blossburg, and Middlebury were all sent in to battle the blaze. FNN was told that fire crews from Lycoming County also...
Man sentenced for stealing electronics from Binghamton store
A Binghamton man plead guilty to Burglary in the Third Degree in Broome County Court last week.
wnbf.com
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Pepe, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Pepe, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Pepe is an almost 9-year-old male Dachshund/Standard Smooth Haired/Miniature Pinscher mix who thinks everything is fun and meant to be played with. According to the SPCA, Pepe is choosy with certain...
Comments / 0