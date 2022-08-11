ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
HOBBIES
North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
ELECTIONS
Noem releases report from DOE on Critical Race Theory and Divisive Concepts

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In April, Noem issued an Executive Order that directed the Department of Education to discontinue any “divisive concepts” in the curriculum taught to K-12 students in South Dakota. The Department of Education said in their report, available here, of the thousands of...
POLITICS
State
North Dakota State
Missing man found dead on the Red Lake Reservation

RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A missing man was found dead Monday afternoon after a weeklong search. Red Lake Police say the body of 39-year-old Terence Neadeau, Jr. was found around 1 PM in a remote area West of Red Lake, off of Highway 1. He was found near his white GMC Yukon, which he had driven down an old overgrown fire trail. Neadeau Jr. was found by volunteer search members who alerted Law Enforcement.
RED LAKE, MN

