The Texas A&M volleyball team will have five matches nationally televised. Home opponents are San Diego (Aug. 27) and Kentucky (Oct. 23) and road foes are Georgia (Oct. 2), Arkansas (Oct. 19) and Missouri (Nov. 20). The match against defending Southeastern Conference champ Kentucky will be on ESPNU, the others will be on the SEC Network.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO