The Texas A&M volleyball team will have five matches nationally televised. Home opponents are San Diego (Aug. 27) and Kentucky (Oct. 23) and road foes are Georgia (Oct. 2), Arkansas (Oct. 19) and Missouri (Nov. 20). The match against defending Southeastern Conference champ Kentucky will be on ESPNU, the others will be on the SEC Network.
A vastly revamped Texas A&M volleyball team started drills this week in anticipation of putting a disappointing season behind in a big way. The Aggies have 10 newcomers — five transfers and five freshmen. “The energy is so awesome and we started to feel it during camps when people...
Aug. 15, 2012: Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin announced redshirt freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel would be the Aggies' starter, over sophomores Jameill Showers and Matt Joeckel. “Johnny has performed the best at this stage, and we will proceed until the season opener with him getting the first-team reps,” Sumlin...
