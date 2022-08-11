Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include sunflowers, music
CLAY COUNTY — Looking for an outing or two this weekend?. In Liberty, the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Farmers Market will be marking National Farmers Market Week Saturday, Aug. 13. Shatto Dairy is going to be set up in the Little Sprouts children's area around the Square and Barbara Shatto herself will be coming out to run their booth, according to Erin Erdman, market manager. Shatto should be in attendance from around 9 a.m. to noon. Also there will be Compost Collective KC.
Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returns to Worlds of Fun
To celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger.
Free supplies for KC students
The Kansas City Public Schools and KCPS Education Foundation are giving out thousands of backpacks and supplies on Saturday morning.
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
martincitytelegraph.com
“Made in KC” will move into Red Bridge Shopping Center
Made in KC, a major retail organization where local businesses and artists share their crafts, will be opening their newest location in the Red Bridge Shopping Center. The gift and apparel shop will be located in 1000 square feet in the former Salon Aspen and Daily Limit spaces on the north end of the shopping center between China Dragon and Caleb’s. An opening is expected in September.
Eagles add Kansas City to Hotel California 2022 tour
Demand for the Eagles' Hotel California 2022 Tour prompted the band to add a stop in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center in November.
Worlds of Fun plans ‘major announcement’ Thursday
The parent company of Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun adventure park plans an announcement later this week about “major capital improvements.”
kcur.org
A food historian reminisces on Kansas City's iconic restaurants past and present
A city's history can be traced through its restaurants. Sitting at the nation’s crossroads, Kansas City has satisfied the appetites of hungry travelers since it was a western outpost on the Santa Fe Trail. Whether it's perfectly grilled KC Strip steaks, barbecued burnt ends steaming bowls of chili or...
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
kansascitymag.com
The Arabia Steamboat Museum finally seems ready to shove off from the River Market
Standing in the same location since 1857, the City Market is nearly as old as Kansas City itself. In the 1850s, over three hundred steamboats traveled on the Missouri River—including the Arabia before it sank in 1856. The Arabia is probably the best-known steamboat of the era, at least...
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
kcur.org
Midtown Kansas City is being overwhelmed by unlicensed Airbnb rentals
Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6, 2018, regulating and requiring permits for short-term rentals. Four years later, there were only 164 short-term...
KCTV 5
Mission Hills installing license plate readers at several intersections
As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing. "I ask the question, ‘Who is this affordable to?’ I make a living wage and I still can’t afford to have more than one bedroom..." Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A theft in Bonner...
Crash closes south Topeka Boulevard during lunch Friday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving two vehicles temporarily put south Topeka Boulevard down to one lane Friday afternoon. Traffic was narrowed until the lanes reopened at 12:45 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy told KSNT 27 News two individuals were involved in the crash, both declined to go to the hospital. The original call came in […]
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
KMBC.com
Woman talks about dog rescued from property near Rock Island Spur of Katy Trail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog named Tommy now has a new home. He is comfortable in a spot nowhere near the conditions where he lived before. "He would probably be on a chain," said owner Danna Armstrong of Tommy's former conditions. Armstrong rescued Tommy from a one-acre plot...
