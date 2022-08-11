ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include sunflowers, music

CLAY COUNTY — Looking for an outing or two this weekend?. In Liberty, the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Farmers Market will be marking National Farmers Market Week Saturday, Aug. 13. Shatto Dairy is going to be set up in the Little Sprouts children's area around the Square and Barbara Shatto herself will be coming out to run their booth, according to Erin Erdman, market manager. Shatto should be in attendance from around 9 a.m. to noon. Also there will be Compost Collective KC.
LIBERTY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
County
Platte County, MO
Platte County, MO
Government
City
Platte City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Rushville, MO
Platte City, MO
Government
martincitytelegraph.com

“Made in KC” will move into Red Bridge Shopping Center

Made in KC, a major retail organization where local businesses and artists share their crafts, will be opening their newest location in the Red Bridge Shopping Center. The gift and apparel shop will be located in 1000 square feet in the former Salon Aspen and Daily Limit spaces on the north end of the shopping center between China Dragon and Caleb’s. An opening is expected in September.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Live Music#Central Park#Art#Wells Bank#Bravo Italian#The Hereford House Tent#Ronnie Ward Band#Riverwood Winery#Upc
CJ Coombs

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
LIBERTY, MO
fox4kc.com

Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Crash closes south Topeka Boulevard during lunch Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving two vehicles temporarily put south Topeka Boulevard down to one lane Friday afternoon. Traffic was narrowed until the lanes reopened at 12:45 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy told KSNT 27 News two individuals were involved in the crash, both declined to go to the hospital. The original call came in […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy