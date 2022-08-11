Read full article on original website
Related
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please
I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction
Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Universal Drink Koozie is a Texas Tailgate Game Changer
The professional football season has officially started, and college season is just around the corner. Living in Texas and being in a college town means that you’re not just watching every Sunday game, but you’re also spending your weekends tailgating on campus before every home game. Tailgating in...
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
tigerdroppings.com
Video of Allen High School in Texas got a mall food court at their school
The bigger question is why is OweO still in high school?. When you have a captive audience of 7k students you can have a food court. When I was At Rummel we got a subway, a smoothie king and a Wow wi very after Katrina. LSU Fan. New Orleans, LA.
The Devils River In TX Is Another Perfect Getaway for a Splash
If you're Texan then you should know all that Texas has to offer you. There are all kinds of spots in Texas I have mentioned to you that should be on your list of places to visit. After all, Texas is a huge state and has tons of places you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in West & East Texas
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.
Ten Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Were Filmed in Texas
I love movies and Texas has had some iconic films set here. I bet you didn't know some of these movies were actually shot in our state. With my list today, I wanted to talk about the obscure movies that are shot in Texas. For instance an example of what I am NOT looking for on my list is something like 'Dazed and Confused'. Love that movie, it clearly takes place in Texas and is clearly shot here as well.
This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Horses, Cougars, Cattle: In Defense of Live Animal Texas Mascots
The University of Houston's live animal mascot recently died. Shasta VI, a cougar, was euthanized because he had a couple of progressive diseases and it was the humane thing to do. But should a Texas college even have a live cougar as a mascot? Should any Texas school have any live animal mascot?
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and These 9 Iconic Companies Started Up in Texas
Texas is a mighty big place. You can drive for hours and still not make it from one end to another. Plenty of wide-open spaces, and plenty of room for opportunity. There are hundreds if not thousands of different companies that try launching in Texas. Some fail and some don't but very few reach iconic status.
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0