Texas State

LoneStar 92

10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please

I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction

Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

This Universal Drink Koozie is a Texas Tailgate Game Changer

The professional football season has officially started, and college season is just around the corner. Living in Texas and being in a college town means that you’re not just watching every Sunday game, but you’re also spending your weekends tailgating on campus before every home game. Tailgating in...
TEXAS STATE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Wonderland#Hotels#Magical Texas Airbnb
LoneStar 92

Ten Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Were Filmed in Texas

I love movies and Texas has had some iconic films set here. I bet you didn't know some of these movies were actually shot in our state. With my list today, I wanted to talk about the obscure movies that are shot in Texas. For instance an example of what I am NOT looking for on my list is something like 'Dazed and Confused'. Love that movie, it clearly takes place in Texas and is clearly shot here as well.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
