Great-grandparents of missing daughter and boy, 4, send plea to find them

By Julia Atherley
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THE grandparents of a mum missing in Turkey with her four-year-old son begged yesterday for them to “just come home”.

Brogan Temperley, 28, said she was going to visit friends in the UK two months ago — but instead arrived in Antalya on June 29.

George Jack Temperley-Wells’s whereabouts remain unknown and police said they have 'serious concerns' for the boy’s welfare Credit: PA

Her and son George Jack Temperley-Wells’s whereabouts remain unknown and police said they have “serious concerns” for the boy’s welfare.

They are thought to have met up with George’s dad, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, who travelled out separately. He and Brogan split before George was born.

Brogan’s grandfather George, who lives close to her home near Darlington, Co Durham, said the couple had been in “a very unhappy relationship” and that she “absolutely doted” on son George.

The 85-year-old added: “We just want her to come home.

"We had no idea she was in Turkey or that her ex partner was in Turkey. Her friends were stunned.”

Brogan’s gran Maureen, 78, added: “We love her to bits. It’s driving us nuts not knowing where she is.

"She and Mr Wells have not been in a relationship for years. We’ve no clue why she would go to Turkey to see him.”

The US Sun

