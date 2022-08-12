Vogus, Campbell win for Edison in loss

MILAN — The Edison girls tennis team got victories from Alli Vogus and Lizzie Cambell on Thursday, but the visiting Upper Sandusky Rams won the other three positions to earn a 3-2 win in the non-league match at Edison Park.

Vogus defeated Lauren Schoenberger (6-2, 6-2), while Campbell topped Zoe Lamont (6-4, 6-1). Also for Edison, Brynleigh Dail fell in a lengthy three-set match to Korie Meddings, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4). At first doubles, Kiera Keoghan and Ivy Kluding lost to Audrey Bower and Cassidy Breidenbach (6-4, 6-0). The second doubles team of Sara Gates and Delaney Lococo fell to Nora Estes and Arabel Kreals in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

With the loss, Edison fell to 0-3 ahead of its next match, which will be at the Norwalk doubles tournament hosted by Court 1 in Perkins Township.

Columbian 5, Willard 0

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes fell to 1-2 with Wednesday’s non-league loss to the visiting Tornadoes.

At first singles, Naomi Schag fell to Kelsie Weingart (6-1, 6-0) and Macey Robinson lost to Ashley Reinhart at second singles (3-6, 6-2, 10-8). Maelyn Shaarda lost at third singles to Ella Dysard (6-0, 6-4).

Belle Van Zoest and Moriah Slone fell to Lydia Ridner and Mackenzie Davis at first doubles (6-0, 6-2). At second doubles, Rebecca Honaker and Kaylie McMillen fell to Ella Reis and Elise Johnston (6-4, 6-2).

Ashland 3, Willard 2

ASHLAND — The Crimson Flashes were edged in a non-league match on Thursday at Brookside Park.

Winning for Willard at third singles was Belle Van Zoest, who beat Makola Spencer (7-5, 6-1). At first doubles, the team of Maelyn Shaarda and Moriah Slone defeated Chloe Ediger and Morgan Kaufman (6-4, 2-6, 7-5).

At first singles, Naomi Schag fell to Audra McBride (6-2, 6-0), while Macey Robinson lost to Simone Haynes (6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1) at second singles. The second doubles team of Rebecca Honaker and Emily Danhoff lost to Alex Swartcentruder and Haley Lefever (6-1, 6-3).

GIRLS GOLF

Norwalk caps busy week

The Norwalk High School girls golf team continued its busy week on Tuesday at the Perrysburg Yellow Jacket Invitational, and on Wednesday at the Edison Invitational.

At Perrysburg, the Truckers shot a 436 to place 14th out of 18 teams.

Kilee Duncan paced Norwalk with a 103. She was followed by Hayley Zagor (106), Analiese King (110), Katie Wolcott (117), Kennedy Leto (131) and Gracie Wiegel (132).

Also Tuesday, the Norwalk junior varsity team shot a 288 against Bellevue (204), Clyde (302) and Oak Harbor at Green Hills golf course in Clyde. Lexie Swick was team medalist for the Truckers.

At Edison on Wednesday, Norwalk placed 15th as King led the Truckers with a 106. She was followed by Duncan (108), Zagor (110) and Walcott (112).

On Thursday, Norwalk finished tied for second overall at the SBC Lake shootout it hosted at Eagle Creek.

Duncan led the way with a 45, followed by King with a 51 and Wolcott with a 53. Also for the Truckers, Zagor shot a 59, followed by Swick (60) and Gracie Weigel (70).

St. Paul seventh at Willard Invitational

WILLARD — Danbury senior Kamil Stephens shot a school-record 74 to lead the Lakers to a team win at the Willard Invitational on Thursday at Willard Golf Club.

Danbury held off Tiffin Calvert by a single stroke for the team title. St. Paul shot a 428 to finish seventh, while host Willard was 10th with a 536.

No further information was available at deadline.

BOYS GOLF

Edison 201, Sandusky 258

HURON TWP. — The Chargers topped the visiting Blue Streaks in a non-league match on Thursday at Thunderbird South.

Leading the way for the Chargers was Korrigan Sanders, who shot a 44. Aaron Febbo and Hayden Lewis had 52s followed by Parker Campbell with a 53.