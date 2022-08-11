ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

The Post and Courier

Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End

GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites

History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Nitro coffee, vintage motorcycles intersect at Pacolet cafe

PACOLET — Nitro coffee and motorcycles blend in a new cafe in Pacolet. Callous Moto Coffee Garage has more than 20 flavors of hot and cold coffee, teas and juices, and also serves pastries. It held a grand opening on Aug. 13. Co-owner Thomas Williams said the theme is based on a vintage motorcycle known as a cafe racer.
PACOLET, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough

A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18.
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Joe Jackson
The Post and Courier

Greenville County roads need $1B. New fees and taxes are on the table.

Greenville County business leaders peg the area's road needs at more than $1 billion over the next decade. As the county falls further behind on maintenance, and as infrastructure costs soar, it also expects to welcome an estimated 200,000 new residents by 2040. To deal with the swell of drivers, county leaders are discussing how to pay for a growing backlog of congestion problems and crumbling roads.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

Spartanburg Community College Unveils Newly Organized Office of Economic Advancement

This week, Spartanburg Community College unveiled a newly organized office of Economic Advancement, being led by Mr. Ethan Burroughs — who served for thirty years as Market President and Commercial Relationship Manager with Wells Fargo Bank. Further, SCC announced Mr. John Jaraczewski (former Executive Director of the Greenville Literacy Association) would serve as the College’s new Executive Director of Advancement.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28. Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts. This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European,...
GREENVILLE, SC
#West End#Open Air#Fenway Park#Entertainment District#Business Industry#Linus Business#Joe Jackson Museum#Jersey Alley#Greenville Drive#Bellwether#Liberty Taproom#Urban Wren#City Council
FOX Carolina

Greenville County student head back to class

Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap

Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
furman.edu

In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement

In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast : August 15

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18.
GREENVILLE, SC

