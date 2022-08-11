Read full article on original website
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The Post and Courier
Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End
GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
The Post and Courier
Nitro coffee, vintage motorcycles intersect at Pacolet cafe
PACOLET — Nitro coffee and motorcycles blend in a new cafe in Pacolet. Callous Moto Coffee Garage has more than 20 flavors of hot and cold coffee, teas and juices, and also serves pastries. It held a grand opening on Aug. 13. Co-owner Thomas Williams said the theme is based on a vintage motorcycle known as a cafe racer.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough
A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash. Updated: 4 hours...
FOX Carolina
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
The Post and Courier
Greenville County roads need $1B. New fees and taxes are on the table.
Greenville County business leaders peg the area's road needs at more than $1 billion over the next decade. As the county falls further behind on maintenance, and as infrastructure costs soar, it also expects to welcome an estimated 200,000 new residents by 2040. To deal with the swell of drivers, county leaders are discussing how to pay for a growing backlog of congestion problems and crumbling roads.
gsabizwire.com
Spartanburg Community College Unveils Newly Organized Office of Economic Advancement
This week, Spartanburg Community College unveiled a newly organized office of Economic Advancement, being led by Mr. Ethan Burroughs — who served for thirty years as Market President and Commercial Relationship Manager with Wells Fargo Bank. Further, SCC announced Mr. John Jaraczewski (former Executive Director of the Greenville Literacy Association) would serve as the College’s new Executive Director of Advancement.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28. Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts. This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European,...
Memorial unveiled for fallen firefighters in Anderson Co.
Sitting in the heart of downtown Anderson is a new memorial dedicated to the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County student head back to class
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Ware Shoals Shooting Update.
Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap
Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
furman.edu
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
my40.tv
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast : August 15
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
NC truck driver earns 'Saved by the Belt' award for wearing seatbelt during crash on I-85
A North Carolina truck driver is being celebrated for prioritizing the safety of himself and others on the road. While the move is a common precaution taken by drivers, it's especially important for people like Donald Maines, who drives one of the more advanced trucks on the road. In August...
WRAL
Hoofing it: SC man draws crowd by riding horse to doctor's appointment
Greenville, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
