Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming returns
Gaither style gospel music will fill First Baptist Church Tallassee as the Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming returns Saturday. The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council has organized another gospel performance featuring more than a dozen individuals and groups. “This is the third time for the Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming in three years,” Jerry...
Mr. Larry “Tater” Glass
Mr. Larry “Tater” Glass, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born January 13, 1933, in Tallassee, Alabama to Mr. Charlie Jay and Mrs. Mary Will Glass. Mr. Glass is survived by his wife of 30 years,...
Billie Sue Musick
Billie Sue Musick, 83, of Tallassee, passed away August 12, 2022. She was born October 19, 1938. Graveside service and burial will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10 am at Reeltown Cemetery with Rev. Tim Smith officiating. She is survived by her children, Donna Durham (Ricky) and Delaine Lazenby...
