Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s comments on Matt Rhule
It takes a lot for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to say something noteworthy in a press conference but he put out some rather shocking comments about Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. The Patriots are facing the Panthers this Friday and Belichick wasted little time to say...
NFL referees calling one particular penalty more often
Over the offseason, the NFL asked its officials to focus more on illegal contact penalties this season. And after just one week of preseason action, it’s becoming clear we’re going to see a lot more called this NFL football season. NFL officials only threw 36 flags for illegal...
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
College football world reacts to Jason Garrett news
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has apparently parlayed his good showing as a color commentator for the USFL into a coveted gig for NBC. He’ll now be NBC’s Notre Dame analyst, working alongside play-by-play announcer Jac Collinsworth. Garrett’s name came...
NBA world reacts to Ben Simmons, 76ers settlement
Following a tumultuous sequence of events, beginning with Ben Simmons requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, the two sides can finally leave their relationship in the past. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons and the Sixers reached an agreement to recoup part of his salary that was withheld from...
Cincinnati Bengals reveal massive Joe Burrow update
The Cincinnati Bengals had previously given no timeline for quarterback Joe Burrow’s return after the star had his appendix removed last month. But the team offered a significant update on Sunday that Burrow had returned to the practice field. The team announced Burrow‘s return to the practice field in...
Lane Kiffin signed new punter in absolutely hilarious way
The Ole Miss Rebels desperately needed a punter on short notice as the team’s only punter was injured entering preseason camp. So head coach Lane Kiffin sent his coaching staff and players out to campus in search of a new punter. They found one in the most unlikely place.
Matt Patricia responds to claims of play-calling battle with Joe Judge
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense has struggled this preseason as the team attempts to replace former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left the team to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2021-22 season. Head coach Bill Belichick hired in former...
