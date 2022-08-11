ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf

Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
GOLF
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."

Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo

While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caddie#Ryder Cup#Presidents Cup#Golf Channel#Rickiefowler Skovy14#Toddlewisgc#Pga Tour#The European Tour
thecomeback.com

Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim

So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Rickie Fowler discusses LIV Golf interest

In the battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, many of the world’s top golfers have made it clear which side they are on. One golfer who appears to be playing his cards close to his chest is Rickie Fowler. While Fowler has made some big...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
GOLF
Golf.com

Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing

When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Golf Broadcaster Isn't Fan Of 1 "Brutal Tradition"

The game of golf is full of storied traditions. That being said, NBC Sports golf broadcaster Paul Azinger isn't a fan of one longstanding custom. During the third round of the St. Jude Championship on Saturday, the 1993 PGA Championship winner criticized the 18th-green handshake tradition. "These guys take their...
GOLF
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy