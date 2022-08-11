Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf
Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff
Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."
Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
GolfWRX
Rory, JT and Spieth make big equipment changes in Memphis, and Penny Hardaway’s SICK custom clubs
Typically, the FedEx Cup Playoffs mark the start of “slow season” for equipment changes on the PGA Tour. This late in the season, players are already dialed into their gear, focusing on the FedEx Cup prize, and awaiting the off-season to conduct more serious gear testing to make any major changes.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo
While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
GolfWRX
Patrick Reed is ‘sick and tired of hearing about money’ and wants LIV vs PGA Tour matchup
According to Patrick Reed, LIV players are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. The former Masters champion was talking ahead of his back-to-back appearances on the Asian Tour, in Singapore and Korea, something that could be seen as contrary to one of the reasons given for joining the Saudi-backed series in the first place.
Reports say Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players at BMW Championship in effort to fend off LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is headed to the BMW Championship this week but not to play golf. He’s going instead to meet with a group of PGA Tour players to discuss the continued encroachment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. According to reports by the Fire Pit Collective and ESPN’s Mark...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim
So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision
Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
thecomeback.com
Rickie Fowler discusses LIV Golf interest
In the battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, many of the world’s top golfers have made it clear which side they are on. One golfer who appears to be playing his cards close to his chest is Rickie Fowler. While Fowler has made some big...
golfmagic.com
Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"
Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing
When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
Look: Golf Broadcaster Isn't Fan Of 1 "Brutal Tradition"
The game of golf is full of storied traditions. That being said, NBC Sports golf broadcaster Paul Azinger isn't a fan of one longstanding custom. During the third round of the St. Jude Championship on Saturday, the 1993 PGA Championship winner criticized the 18th-green handshake tradition. "These guys take their...
Opinion: Cam Smith could be the PGA Tour's worst nightmare at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ryan Palmer could feel Cam Smith’s footsteps approaching from behind the microphone. After an entire round playing together, he wanted to get in one last shot. “That’s what I love about what we do out here, there’s always somewhere to go up and there’s always...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky Partying Photos
Paulina Gretzky and her family got fully involved in the LIV Golf world last month. Prior to a LIV Golf event at Donald Trump's course in New Jersey, LIV Golf held a welcome event for players and family in New York City. Paulina Gretzky and her husband, team captain Dustin...
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GolfWRX
Cam Percy clarifies ‘they’re gone’ comment regarding Cam Smith and Marc Leishman
Last week, a report from The Telegraph that claimed Cameron Smith was joining LIV Golf for a contract north of $100 million took the golf world by storm. And at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the world No. 2 didn’t deny the reports. “I’m ready to cop some heat....
