ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duarte, CA

I-210 freeway set for second long closure

By Cervanté Pope
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAZNG_0hEAUYr400

San Gabriel Valley drivers will have to deal with another 126-hour closure of the I-210 freeway starting Wednesday night, Aug. 17, this time going in the eastbound direction.

The first round of closures occurred on the westbound side of the freeway last month, narrowing the whole freeway to just three lanes in both directions and causing commuting delays felt across many cities other than Duarte and Irwindale, the towns nearest the I-605 on-ramp and Irwindale Avenue corridor where the construction is taking place.

Expect the same snarls

Other than starting an hour earlier on Aug. 17 workers are essentially on the same schedule, with construction ongoing until the planned reopening of the freeway at 5 a.m. on Aug. 23.

The continuing construction is in an effort to finish replacing hinges that help keep the San Gabriel River Bridge in place, while also resetting concrete, installing steel rebar and working on the concrete medians on that side.

‘We have to do it’

“The bridge essentially is 811-feet-long,” structural manager Qunh Nguyn told ABC7. “The challenge in this project is not just the upgrade of the hinges — two hinges — hinge four and six, but we have to do it for the first time in California.”

While a full “carmageddon” didn’t necessarily take form with the last shutdown, drivers are again encouraged to avoid the area, expect delays, and consider different solutions, like working from home or taking the Metro L-Line.

The 50-year-old bridge has needed these hinge repairs for a while now to make the bridge more fit for seismic movement or “[when] there’s a big load going through the freeway. So we want that movement and that flexibility on the bridge,” Caltrans Spokesperson Eric Menjivar told LAist.

The hinge and concrete repairs are a part of a $31 million earthquake retrofitting project but aren’t the only renovations the freeway will see soon.

In addition to finishing what they started on the westbound side, Caltrans crew began potholing on and off ramps along the stretch of the I-210 freeway between Sunland Avenue in Sunland-Tujunga and Arroyo Blvd. in Pasadena on Aug. 11 to meet the current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

This particular project is set to continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, August 12 as well as Monday, August 15 at the following I-210 ramps:

  • Eastbound on-ramp at Sunland Avenue
  • Westbound on/off ramps at Sunland Avenue
  • Westbound off-ramp at La Crescenta Avenue
  • Eastbound on/off ramps at Ocean View Boulevard
  • Eastbound on/off ramps at Angeles Crest Highway
  • Eastbound off-ramp at Gould Avenue
  • Eastbound on-ramp at Foothill Boulevard
  • Westbound off-ramp at Arroyo Boulevard

Caltrans insists the potholing won’t cause any ramp or freeway lane closures, though they do warn that a work truck might safely block a ramp or street lane if necessary.

For live updates and more information, go to the Caltrans District 7 Twitter page.

Cervanté Pope can be reached at cpope@heymediagroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

210 Freeway in Irwindale Set for Another Five-Day Construction Closure

Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure is about to be repeated on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound freeway will be closed between the San Gabriel...
IRWINDALE, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Duarte, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Traffic
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Burns on Freeway Shoulder in Irwindale

Irwindale, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call of a traffic collision with people possibly trapped on the North 605 Freeway just south of the 210 Interchange in the city of Irwindale at around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Firefighters...
IRWINDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Freeway#I 210#I 605
KTLA

L.A. County lifeguard dies

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Drunk Woman Crashes Into Multiple Parked Cars | Fullerton

08.15.2022 | 12:54 AM | FULLERTON – Fullerton Police Department responded to a call of a car that had hit several parked vehicles. When they arrived they found multiple cars that had been hit and woman who was the sole occupant of the vehicle that hit the cars. She was transported to a local area trauma center. At this time, alcohol does appears to be a factor in the collision. A total of 3 cars were hit and sustained major damage. According to the neighbor is the SOT, the woman stated that she had been partying with friends prior to the collision. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wilmington Flooding Sends River of Water Down Streets

A river of water flooded through Wilmington streets Friday, damaging a construction site and sending muddy looking water flowing as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to turn the flow off. The flooding began around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Avalon Boulevard. The pavement...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood residents fleeing gated community next to SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood residents in a gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium are fleeing the area after being bombarded with onslaught of traffic congestion and noise emanating from the stadium during events. To make matters worse, a retention wall designed to drown out the noise was removed which makes...
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KTLA

Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront

A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon

An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
paininthepass.info

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Head-On Crash On Highway 138 Saturday Night

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A person was killed and another was seriously injured Saturday night after a head-on crash on Highway 138 in the town of Phelan. The crash was reported about 10pm on Saturday August 13, 2022. The location of the head-on collision was on Highway 138 at Gramacy Avenue about a mile south from Highway 2 (on the Wrightwood/Phelan side of Hwy 138). At this time the CHP traffic log don’t give a description of both vehicles.
paininthepass.info

Man Killed In I-15 Crash Identified

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver 24-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 near the town of Baker has been identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. The crash took place shortly after 5:30am August 6, 2022 near mile marker 148, near Halloran Springs Road, in the northbound lanes, California Highway Patrol said.
BAKER, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy