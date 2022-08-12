Man struck by hit-and-run bicyclist while crossing Manhattan intersection

A man was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan Wednesday.

Police say a 44-year-old man was crossing 8th Avenue on West 22nd Street in Chelsea when he was struck by a bicyclist around 7 p.m.

The bicyclist was part of a larger group bike group riding together at the time of the incident.

The NYC Department of Buildings had to remove a 480 square foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg.

The biker struck the pedestrian and then fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a head injury. He's listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,