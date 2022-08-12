Man struck by hit-and-run bicyclist while crossing Manhattan intersection
A man was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan Wednesday. Police say a 44-year-old man was crossing 8th Avenue on West 22nd Street in Chelsea when he was struck by a bicyclist around 7 p.m. The bicyclist was part of a larger group bike group riding together at the time of the incident. ALSO READ | Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg
The NYC Department of Buildings had to remove a 480 square foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg.The biker struck the pedestrian and then fled from the scene. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a head injury. He's listed in critical condition. No arrests have been made. ---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More Manhattan news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 8