ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man struck by hit-and-run bicyclist while crossing Manhattan intersection

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9pIF_0hEANI9r00

A man was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan Wednesday.

Police say a 44-year-old man was crossing 8th Avenue on West 22nd Street in Chelsea when he was struck by a bicyclist around 7 p.m.

The bicyclist was part of a larger group bike group riding together at the time of the incident.

ALSO READ | Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

The NYC Department of Buildings had to remove a 480 square foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg.

The biker struck the pedestrian and then fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a head injury. He's listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Chelsea, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Bellevue Hospital#Eyewitness News
NBC New York

Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
PIX11

Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Car bursts into flames on Thruway

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A car driving on the southbound Thruway burst into flames around 10:30 p.m. On Saturday bringing a response from the State Police, and Cronomer Valley and Plattekill Fire Departments. The driver pulled off on the shoulder of the highway when the fire started. There was...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily News

Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy