Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, & Cannabis Festival returns
The 2nd Annual Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, and Cannabis Festival will return to the Trumansburg Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 24th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Annual Czech and Slovak Festival Returns
The 85th-Annual Czech and Slovak Festival was held today -- for the first time since 2019. Hundreds gathered in Binghamton's German Club to enjoy an afternoon of cultural food, music, clothing and more. Admission was just three dollars. The event is organized by the Czechoslovak Moravian club, and aims to...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Jazz Festival returns to Chemung Co.
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival 2022 returned this weekend, showcasing an array of jazz artists at Thorne Street Park in Horseheads on Saturday. Musicians played a variety of different jazz music throughout Saturday afternoon. A handful of vendors also came out to share food and other goods at the festival. Proceeds raised from the festival will help the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc., which offers many community services in Chemung and Schuyler Counties.
wxhc.com
Brockway Trucks Return To Homer To Much Fanfare (Photo Gallery)
With a perfect Saturday forecasted, the Brockway trucks were ready to parade down Homer Ave. to Rt. 281 then towards Clinton St. as they head their way to Main Street in Homer. The Huskies rolled into Main Street around 9am to much fanfare with residents and tourists waving, taking pictures,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell
A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
owegopennysaver.com
County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather
By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.
“Dos Rios” Sign Removed Amid Speculation About Binghamton Site
Binghamton restaurant fans are wondering if a new establishment may be about to set up shop at the location of the recently-closed Dos Rios Cantina. The Court Street restaurant ceased operations in April amid financial problems after two partners in the business were arrested on felony charges. Workers from a...
Binghamton University to welcome back 18,600 students
It's almost move in day on the campus of Binghamton University. The school will welcome back 18,600 students this semester, beginning on August 18th.
RELATED PEOPLE
Latest numbers, August 15th
The total number of Broome County COVID-19 cases remains just over 200 as we begin this week.
wxhc.com
Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow
The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Binghamton’s daily weather report
Unsettled weather returns with chances for scattered showers and a few storms possible through most of the week. Temperatures remain seasonable with little fluctuations as an upper-level low dominates the weather through midweek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sentenced for stealing electronics from Binghamton store
A Binghamton man plead guilty to Burglary in the Third Degree in Broome County Court last week.
wxhc.com
Cortland County to Execute Memorandum of Understanding With City
A unanimous decision came from the Cortland County Building & Grounds Committee meeting on August 9th at 10am. The decision to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the City of Cortland for city court space within the County Courthouse was approved with mover Ann Homer, Committee member. The move will...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland DPW announces projects starting Monday
The City of Cortland Department of Public Works announced projects for this upcoming week, starting Monday. On Monday, City DPW noted that Adhan Piping will start to remove the current curbing on Maple Avenue (from Woodruff Street to Homer Avenue) in preparation for installation of granite curbing. On Tuesday, City...
Binghamton man sentenced after robbing pizza delivery worker
This past week in Broome County Court, a 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for robbing a pizza delivery worker on Milford Street in Binghamton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broome County Man Guilty in Shooting of NYS Trooper
A 35-year-old Nineveh man has been convicted of nine charges in connection with the shooting of a New York state trooper. Prosecutors say Jason D. Johnson was found guilty Monday by a Broome County Court jury. State trooper Becky Seager was shot in the hip on East Windsor Road in...
Church recognized for efforts to help keep kids safe
An Elmira church has been recognized for its efforts to help keep children safe.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Men Given State Prison Sentences
Two Binghamton men were sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to crimes committed in the City of Binghamton. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Gabriel Curry pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery in the first degree. The district attorney says in October 2021, Curry displayed a knife and forcibly...
Binghamton Men Sentenced for Attempted Robbery & Burglary
Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak’s office is reporting a listing of sentences handed down in Broome County Court the week of August 8. According to a news release from the D.A.’s office on Friday, August 13, authorities say two Binghamton men have been handed prison time for two separate incidents that happened in the fall of 2021.
Comments / 0