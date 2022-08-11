HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival 2022 returned this weekend, showcasing an array of jazz artists at Thorne Street Park in Horseheads on Saturday. Musicians played a variety of different jazz music throughout Saturday afternoon. A handful of vendors also came out to share food and other goods at the festival. Proceeds raised from the festival will help the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc., which offers many community services in Chemung and Schuyler Counties.

