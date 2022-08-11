ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Annual Czech and Slovak Festival Returns

The 85th-Annual Czech and Slovak Festival was held today -- for the first time since 2019. Hundreds gathered in Binghamton's German Club to enjoy an afternoon of cultural food, music, clothing and more. Admission was just three dollars. The event is organized by the Czechoslovak Moravian club, and aims to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Jazz Festival returns to Chemung Co.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival 2022 returned this weekend, showcasing an array of jazz artists at Thorne Street Park in Horseheads on Saturday. Musicians played a variety of different jazz music throughout Saturday afternoon. A handful of vendors also came out to share food and other goods at the festival. Proceeds raised from the festival will help the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc., which offers many community services in Chemung and Schuyler Counties.
HORSEHEADS, NY
wxhc.com

Brockway Trucks Return To Homer To Much Fanfare (Photo Gallery)

With a perfect Saturday forecasted, the Brockway trucks were ready to parade down Homer Ave. to Rt. 281 then towards Clinton St. as they head their way to Main Street in Homer. The Huskies rolled into Main Street around 9am to much fanfare with residents and tourists waving, taking pictures,...
HOMER, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
owegopennysaver.com

County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather

By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Rod Serling
wxhc.com

Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow

The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
HOMER, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County to Execute Memorandum of Understanding With City

A unanimous decision came from the Cortland County Building & Grounds Committee meeting on August 9th at 10am. The decision to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the City of Cortland for city court space within the County Courthouse was approved with mover Ann Homer, Committee member. The move will...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland DPW announces projects starting Monday

The City of Cortland Department of Public Works announced projects for this upcoming week, starting Monday. On Monday, City DPW noted that Adhan Piping will start to remove the current curbing on Maple Avenue (from Woodruff Street to Homer Avenue) in preparation for installation of granite curbing. On Tuesday, City...
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Men Given State Prison Sentences

Two Binghamton men were sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to crimes committed in the City of Binghamton. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Gabriel Curry pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery in the first degree. The district attorney says in October 2021, Curry displayed a knife and forcibly...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Men Sentenced for Attempted Robbery & Burglary

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak’s office is reporting a listing of sentences handed down in Broome County Court the week of August 8. According to a news release from the D.A.’s office on Friday, August 13, authorities say two Binghamton men have been handed prison time for two separate incidents that happened in the fall of 2021.
BINGHAMTON, NY

