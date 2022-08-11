35-year-old Jason D. Johnson of Nineveh was found guilty by a Broome County jury on nine charges, related to the attempted murder of a police officer. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Johnson had attempted to cause the death of members of New York State Police on June 9, 2021, by firing at them using a high-powered hunting rifle.

