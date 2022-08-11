Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
M&T Bank Presents $58,000 to Fight Food Insecurity
M&T Bank has awarded $58,000 in grant funding to 13 local organizations that are addressing food insecurity in the Southern Tier. The money was split among the following organizations:. Binghamton University Food Pantry. Broome County Council of Churches. Catholic Charities Broome County. Chenango County Catholic Charities. Cortland County Area Agency...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Annual Czech and Slovak Festival Returns
The 85th-Annual Czech and Slovak Festival was held today -- for the first time since 2019. Hundreds gathered in Binghamton's German Club to enjoy an afternoon of cultural food, music, clothing and more. Admission was just three dollars. The event is organized by the Czechoslovak Moravian club, and aims to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Fire Station Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Vestal's first-ever fire station celebrated its 100th-anniversary today. For hours, Vestal Fire State #1's doors were open to the public, with trucks lined up for display outside. In attendance were dozens of local firefighters, community members and local politicians -- including State Senator Fred Akshar and State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sixth-Annual Serling Fest Held at Forum Theater
The sixth-annual Serling Fest was held all-day today. Organized by the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation, the event provides a day of recognition to the late Binghamton playwright. The Broome County Forum Theater hosted book giveaways, live speakers, and even author appearances. Screenings of Serling's films were also shown, with a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dollar General hit with nearly $1.3 million in workplace safety fines
The US Department of Labor proposed fines of almost $1.3 million for Dollar General after federal inspectors found workplace violations at three Georgia stores, the agency announced Monday. The DOL said it visited stores earlier this year in Pembroke, Hogansville and Smyrna and saw blocked exit routes, dangerously stacked merchandise...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Men Given State Prison Sentences
Two Binghamton men were sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to crimes committed in the City of Binghamton. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Gabriel Curry pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery in the first degree. The district attorney says in October 2021, Curry displayed a knife and forcibly...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash
A Binghamton woman has died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. New York State Police say Julie A. Lawton, 53, was traveling west on State Route 7 in Chenango County when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lawton was flown to Wilson...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New Jersey Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Walton
A New Jersey woman was arrested and charged after a traffic stop in Walton. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Melanie R. Moore of East Windsor, New Jersey was stopped after failing to stop at a stop sign on Townsend Street. During the stop, it was discovered Moore's driving...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
From Cheney friend to foe, Harriet Hageman takes command of Wyoming race animated by Trump
Harriet Hageman proudly wears Wyoming on her sleeve -- and wields it like a hammer against Liz Cheney. "I know Wyoming. I love Wyoming. I am Wyoming," Hageman tells audiences as she travels across her state, entering the closing days of a bitter Republican duel in one of the highest-profile congressional races in the country.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sheriff's Office Looking for UTV Stolen from Windsor Central School District
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the Windsor Central School District reported a stolen vehicle. The sheriff's office says the Kubota UTV pictured above was last seen on Friday, August 12th and reported missing on Monday morning. The vehicle is used by students and staff in their everyday...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nineveh Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder of Police Officer
35-year-old Jason D. Johnson of Nineveh was found guilty by a Broome County jury on nine charges, related to the attempted murder of a police officer. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Johnson had attempted to cause the death of members of New York State Police on June 9, 2021, by firing at them using a high-powered hunting rifle.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
No One Injured After Transformer Explosion on Henry Street Over the Weekend
No injuries were reported after a transformer exploded underground next to the Verizon building on Henry Street this past Saturday, August 13th. According to the Binghamton Fire Department Facebook Page, firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and building fire at 64 Henry Street and found smoke coming from grates in the sidewalk.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Harpursville Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A 39-year-old Harpursville man was arrested and charged following a traffic stop in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, James D. Carpenter was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Colchester Man Arrested, Charged After Trespass Incident in Andes
A Colchester man was arrested and charged after a trespassing incident in Andes in July. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a trespass in progress around 2 p.m. on July 12th in the town of Andes. They say they found James Amato had cut a gate...
