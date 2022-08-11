The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Aug. 5 and 10. 4:01 p.m.: A UTRGV police officer noticed a vehicle that was unattended and left with the engine running. When approaching the vehicle, the officer observed a 3-year-old child in a car seat in the back. The air conditioning for the vehicle was on and the child was asleep and not in any distress. Officers located the parent, an employee on the Edinburg campus, inside the building. The parent stated he left the child unattended for a short period of time. Closed-circuit TV cameras revealed that the child had been unattended in the vehicle longer than five minutes. The parent was issued a court appearance citation; a referral to Family Protective Services was also made.

