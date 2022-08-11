Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
inallkindsofweather.com
Four star 2024 LB Myles Graham commits to Florida
Billy Napier and the Gators have enjoyed a meteoric rise up the class of 2024 recruiting rankings in the past few weeks. Today, they got a jump start on their 2024 recruiting class with Myles Graham. Graham, a consensus four-star linebacker prospect out of Naples, FL by way of Atlanta,...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES
FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES. Located on Woodward Ct off Beth Stacey Blvd. Currently Under Construction. 3 Story 54 Unit Multi Family Residential Building. Right behind this on Beth Stacey is where one of the next Storage Centers will be located too.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
WINKNEWS.com
Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore
The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening, the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard, and they said...
DOES SAM FISHER REPRESENTING THE FOLLOWING FELONS DISQUALIFY HIM FROM SERVING ON THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD?
Sam Fisher dedicated a good portion of his legal career representing and advocating for drug dealers, child abusers, burglars, and other violent felons. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, Fisher asked a Court to abolish a Florida Statute used by law enforcement to fight gang violence. Fisher’s motion to abolish the Florida anti-gang statute was fortunately denied. The question to the voters remains, does Sam Fisher’s extensive work representing dangerous felons an issue with Fisher’s desire to serve on the Lee County School board? This is an issue for the voters to decide. The following is a partial list of felony criminal clients Sam Fisher represented in Lee County Circuit Court.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers possible changes after Sunday shooting
People around downtown Fort Myers want to see a change after someone was shot early Sunday morning but they’re expected to be okay. We could learn more about potential changes by Monday evening’s Fort Myers city council meeting. Johnny Streets, Fort Myers city councilman, does not like how...
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
WINKNEWS.com
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
WINKNEWS.com
Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
WINKNEWS.com
Duo takes down accused arcade robber
A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD investigates downtown Fort Myers shooting with injury
Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
gulfshorebusiness.com
ALDI opening fourth location in Cape Coral
ALDI is opening a fourth grocery store in Cape Coral on Thursday at 2615 Santa Barbara Blvd. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ALDI operates more than 2,100 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. The chain opened a Naples location in front of Addison Place luxury apartments on the north side of Immokalee Road just west of Collier Boulevard in March.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Jan. 6 suspect accused of violating the conditions of his release
A Southwest Florida man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is now facing more legal troubles. Chris Worrell, 51, is accused of violating the conditions of his release by speaking about the event. Legal experts say Worrell should expect a judge to order him back into custody.
WINKNEWS.com
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat
An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
WINKNEWS.com
3 accused of kidnapping, beating man in Immokalee
A man and two women were arrested by Collier deputies after they allegedly beat a man, forced him to dance in a dress and then robbed him of $3,000. Betsy Ann DeJesus and Blanca Mejia-Medina face charges of kidnapping-inflicting bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment. Noah Navarro faces an aggravated assault charge and a kidnapping charge of false imprisonment.
businessobserverfl.com
Pair of auto dealerships sold in liquidation move
LMP Automotive Holdings, a Fort Lauderdale-based auto dealer, has sold two of its dealerships in Southwest Florida. LMP announced it has entered into agreements to sell its Kia dealerships in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral, in addition to Kia and Subaru dealerships in Beckley, West Virginia. The sales include the dealership and real estate assets, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal — in addition to the name of the buyer — weren’t disclosed.
One person shot in downtown Fort Myers parking lot
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot. It happened at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday morning in the parking lot at 2201 Second Street.
wengradio.com
CCSO Warns Of Two Scams
It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
