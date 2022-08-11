ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair On TikTok And Our Girl Has Inchessssss

By Samjah Iman
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McgUf_0hEAFmjD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOKJM_0hEAFmjD00

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty


What wig?! Cardi B took a break from the wigs and sew-ins to reveal her natural tresses on TikTok , and her hair is literally sweeping her derriere.
@iamcardib

I beem using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …heres a clue,I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago

♬ 3 Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf – Jools TV

Cardi B’s natural hair will shock you. To the tunes of “3 Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf” by Jools TV, the rapper showed off her natural, voluptuous mane in a white crop top, black athletic shorts, and designer slides. She does a subtle twirl so that you can see the front, side, and back of her bushy hair, then she shakes it. The video cuts to the “Up” artist in a white lace-up top and white joggers showcasing a fresh silk press with a side part.

To show off her new ‘do, Cardi runs her claw-like, pink nails over her jet-black hair. She turns around and gathers her hair up in her hands to reveal that there were no tracks in sight. The Grammy award-winner captioned her TikTok video, “I beem using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …heres a clue,I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago.” Of course, her comments went crazy with answers, but the main ingredient that kept popping up was avocado. One follower pleaded with the rapper to cash in on her hair secret.

“She definitely should start her own hair company called Barty growth .” wrote the user. And we agree. Cardi, please let the world in on your haircare routine because your natural hair is banging!

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

5 Times Cardi B Was Our Style Goals

Cardi B Reveals The Cover Art For Her New Single And It’s Fire!

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Lizzo Explains How Making a ‘Positive’ Reality Competition Show Became ‘Provocative’

It was about damn time that things shook up in the Outstanding Competition Program category at the Emmys, and this year Lizzo had the juice to make that happen. Her Amazon Prime Video series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls,” where she auditions and mentors dancers that have often been discriminated against at other jobs because of their body type, with the hopes they will join her on stage when she headlines the Bonaroo Music and Arts Festival, is the first show since “Dancing With The Stars” to being nominated in the category for its freshman season. The artist, who just...
TV & VIDEOS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy