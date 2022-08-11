Read full article on original website
Related
Man reportedly walked Lizella road with AR-15, broke into home before committing suicide
LIZELLA, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details about how an air search for a suicidal man in Lizella unfolded Sunday. Neighbors say the man roamed the neighborhood with an AR-15 and even broke into a home before taking his own life. This is after...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in illegal door-to-door sales
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more calls regarding illegal door-to door activity. The sheriff’s office says it’s happening all over the county. According to Captain George Meadows with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office gets at least one...
Bibb deputies responding to mental health call in Lizella
LIZELLA, Ga. — Authorities are responding to a mental health call in Lizella, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A chopper was seen hovering over Hamlin and Holley Roads. Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office said there were shots fired in a home around 6 p.m. Then, a man ran into the woods. They later heard another shot.
Bibb deputies arrest man with machete in a swamp that is home to an eleven-foot alligator
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man with a machete in an alligator-infested swamp in Macon on August 11 just before 5 p.m., according to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Donald Taylor Angelo had a warrant out for his arrest from the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported. Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. "A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and...
41nbc.com
Motorcyclist killed in Riverside Drive accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. It happened Saturday night around 7:48p.m.. It was reported that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go...
Ga. man armed with machete arrested after jumping into swamp with 11-foot alligator
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many officers never know where they may have to make an arrest. For deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it was in an alligator-infested swamp. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday, deputies searched for a suspect at...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bibb County
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 7:48p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle while headed south...
wgxa.tv
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire
PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
39-year-old Warner Robins woman killed in traffic collision
A 39-year-old Warner Robins woman is dead after a fatal collision in Bibb County Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men are wanted for questioning in a Thursday shooting in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were called to a Ward Street address about someone that had been shot. A second call came into 911 about a juvenile that had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. Dispatchers were told the driver inside the car that dropped the juvenile off drove away on Pine Street. The driver of the car later contacted investigators.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins woman dead after Friday afternoon wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins woman is dead after a Friday afternoon wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the wreck, involving two vehicles, happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on Hawkinsville Road near the intersection with Rex Elder Blvd. Investigators...
Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation
CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
WALB 10
Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive. Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for...
Pedal to the metal: 20-year-old Georgia man arrested after 115 mph chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fl. — A Georgia man led deputies in Bay County in Florida on a high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WMBB-TV, the chase happened after the Florida Highway Patrol clocked the driver, Caleb...
wgxa.tv
Macon man says he and friends were targets of a hate crime
A Macon man says he and his friend were targeted and now he's speaking exclusively with WGXA. "We got asked to help someone jump their car off." That's Jerome Alexander and, he says, on Tuesday while, they were lending a helping hand, they ended up being targeted. "A white dude...
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
39-Year-Old Leigh Anne Hise Died In A Two-Vehicle Wreck On Hawkinsville Road (Macon, GA)
Bibb County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life Friday evening. The accident happened on Hawkinsville road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard.
Comments / 0