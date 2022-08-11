ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

13WMAZ

Bibb deputies responding to mental health call in Lizella

LIZELLA, Ga. — Authorities are responding to a mental health call in Lizella, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A chopper was seen hovering over Hamlin and Holley Roads. Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office said there were shots fired in a home around 6 p.m. Then, a man ran into the woods. They later heard another shot.
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported. Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. "A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and...
41nbc.com

Motorcyclist killed in Riverside Drive accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. It happened Saturday night around 7:48p.m.. It was reported that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go...
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
The Georgia Sun

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 7:48p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle while headed south...
13WMAZ

Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire

PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
The Georgia Sun

39-year-old Warner Robins woman killed in traffic collision

A 39-year-old Warner Robins woman is dead after a fatal collision in Bibb County Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911...
wgxa.tv

A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men are wanted for questioning in a Thursday shooting in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were called to a Ward Street address about someone that had been shot. A second call came into 911 about a juvenile that had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. Dispatchers were told the driver inside the car that dropped the juvenile off drove away on Pine Street. The driver of the car later contacted investigators.
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins woman dead after Friday afternoon wreck in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins woman is dead after a Friday afternoon wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the wreck, involving two vehicles, happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on Hawkinsville Road near the intersection with Rex Elder Blvd. Investigators...
13WMAZ

Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
WALB 10

Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive. Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for...
wgxa.tv

Macon man says he and friends were targets of a hate crime

A Macon man says he and his friend were targeted and now he's speaking exclusively with WGXA. "We got asked to help someone jump their car off." That's Jerome Alexander and, he says, on Tuesday while, they were lending a helping hand, they ended up being targeted. "A white dude...

