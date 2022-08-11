ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WIja_0hEA9ggC00

The New York Giants will face the New England Patriots in NFL Preseason action on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Giants will be under new head coach Brian Daboll, who came from the Bills as they look to develop Daniel Jones to bring them to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Patriots have made some coaching changes but will ultimately still be under Bill Belichick. Mac Jones and the starters are not set to take the field in week one of the preseason.

This will be a great start to the NFL Preseason, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

  • When: Thursday, August 11
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

New York Giants (-2.5) vs. New England Patriots

Over/Under: 34.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
Local
Massachusetts Sports
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals won't play starters vs. Giants

For the second week in a row, the New York Giants will square off against a team’s reserves. In Week 1 of the preseason, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick kept his starters out of the game against the Giants. And on Sunday evening, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor intends to do the same.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis among pressure leaders in preseason Week 1

If preseason Week 1 is any indication, the Kansas City Chiefs might have solved some of their pass-rush woes in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis was one of the league’s defensive standouts in the opening games of the preseason, boasting some impressive stats by the conclusion of the game. In just 13 pass-rushing snaps, Karlaftis posted a game-high five pressures and a 31% pass-rush win percentage according to Pro Football Focus. One of those pressures was an extremely impressive sack, where the Purdue product showed off his effort and motor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Live Tv#American Football#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots#Cbs#Fox#Espn#Nfl Network#Roku#Amazon Fire Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winners, losers from Cowboys 17-7 defeat at hands of Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys were in mid-season form in the exhibition opener against the Denver Broncos, and that form was from the rough stretch of the team’s 2021 season. It was the first exhibition game of the season. which renders the results meaningless, but it wasn’t pretty. Poor offensive line play led to the offensive having trouble moving the ball and there was a wide assortment of penalties, way too many penalties.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons

For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of. After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game: The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793The Atlanta Diethttps://twitter.com/edsbs/status/1558222896107065346Alternate Anglehttps://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1558223056941752321Reasonable Expectationshttps://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120Another Highlighthttps://twitter.com/SuperWestSports/status/1558218837845127169Heart and Dedicationshttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625Got that Dog In Himhttps://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232Something to consider...https://twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio/status/1558218081163366400For those who indulge...https://twitter.com/NoisyHuevos/status/155822069082170982411
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy