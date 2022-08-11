New York Giants vs. New England Patriots, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The New York Giants will face the New England Patriots in NFL Preseason action on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Giants will be under new head coach Brian Daboll, who came from the Bills as they look to develop Daniel Jones to bring them to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Patriots have made some coaching changes but will ultimately still be under Bill Belichick. Mac Jones and the starters are not set to take the field in week one of the preseason.

This will be a great start to the NFL Preseason, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

When: Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 11 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

