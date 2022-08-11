ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Multiple Phillies comically botched this routine grounder and MLB fans roasted them for it

By Robert Zeglinski
 4 days ago
Over the last couple of weeks, the Phillies have been one of baseball’s hottest teams. After winning seven straight games, Philadelphia has vaulted itself into a secure spot as an NL Wild Card team. Keith Hernandez might disagree, but they are indeed one of the more fun teams to watch during this MLB season.

On Thursday afternoon against the Marlins (+140), they were fun to watch. If you like errors and bad baseball. (Hey, sometimes that can be enjoyable!).

When Miami’s Lewin Díaz launched a soft grounder right to Rhys Hoskins, the first baseman could not have messed up the routine play worse if he tried. But that’s okay; Kyle Gibson was there to save the day! Oh. Oh, no, he wasn’t.

Come on, guys. That’s supposed to be an easy play. A real gimme! With regular plays like this having gone haywire, it’s no wonder the Marlins shut out the Phillies 3-0.

MLB fans roasted the Phillies for botching this very basic grounder

