ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Modern Warfare 2 teaser reveals Farm 18 map

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYsdG_0hEA8QTF00

Slowly but surely, more information regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming to light. Activision Blizzard will release behind-the-scenes “Intel Drop” videos throughout this month, with each covering something unique about the highly-anticipated FPS.

The first Intel Drop, released Thursday, goes over Modern Warfare 2‘s new Farm 18 map. It’s an abandoned industrial cement factory teeming with overgrowth and rust-caked corridors. Kind of like the infamous Shoot House map from Modern Warfare (2010), except if hiding places were all over. Well, more than usual!

Watch the teaser footage for Farm 18 below. There’s some good insight from Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map design director Geoff Smith and senior artist Ashley Thundercliffe.

The best part is you can try Farm 18 out during Modern Warfare 2 beta next month. Anyone struggling with codes or access should check GLHF‘s write-up on entering the beta. Thankfully, the process isn’t too laborious or anything.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on Oct. 28, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. Surprisingly, we still haven’t heard much of anything about Warzone 2, even though it’ll also release this fall.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Genshin Impact Update 3.0: Release Date and Duration

Fans of Genshin Impact can hardly wait: The release of update 3.0 for the action RPG from China is just around the corner – and this patch is going to be massive, because it has a brand new region in the form of Sumeru, continues the main storyline, brings the Dendro element into the game, and much more. So, exactly how much longer will you have to wait for this?
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy