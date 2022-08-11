Modern Warfare 2 teaser reveals Farm 18 map

Slowly but surely, more information regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming to light. Activision Blizzard will release behind-the-scenes “Intel Drop” videos throughout this month, with each covering something unique about the highly-anticipated FPS.

The first Intel Drop, released Thursday, goes over Modern Warfare 2‘s new Farm 18 map. It’s an abandoned industrial cement factory teeming with overgrowth and rust-caked corridors. Kind of like the infamous Shoot House map from Modern Warfare (2010), except if hiding places were all over. Well, more than usual!

Watch the teaser footage for Farm 18 below. There’s some good insight from Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map design director Geoff Smith and senior artist Ashley Thundercliffe.

The best part is you can try Farm 18 out during Modern Warfare 2 beta next month. Anyone struggling with codes or access should check GLHF‘s write-up on entering the beta. Thankfully, the process isn’t too laborious or anything.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on Oct. 28, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. Surprisingly, we still haven’t heard much of anything about Warzone 2, even though it’ll also release this fall.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.