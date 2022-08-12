ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Washington Post: FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago for classified nuclear documents

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEnCA_0hEA43vX00

WASHINGTON - The FBI sought to locate classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items, when agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, this week, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.

The people did not offer additional details to the Post about what the agents were seeking or whether any documents were recovered.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he "personally approved" the decision to seek a warrant for the search of Trump's Florida home.

"The department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken," Garland said in a news conference.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Comments / 201

I.K Rico
3d ago

I cannot stand Trump but I sincerely hope this is not true that he had secret nuclear national security documents. For what? What use could they be to him? Was he going to sell them? Bribe some country? Show them off at cocktail hour in Mar A Loco? This if true compromises American intelligence as anyone could have gotten into the storeroom that did not have a lock on it until the FBI June visit. Every American should pay attention to this and pray it is fake news or "the sky really is falling".

Reply(16)
18
Danny boom botz
2d ago

So, in addition to all of his other crimes, now Trump may have been sharing classified information with his perfect friends, Xi, Toad, Putin?

Reply(3)
15
Lady Lawyer
2d ago

Guess those codes were slipped into one of Melania's Chanel bags! Get real! This becomes more laughable every day!

Reply(6)
28
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
75K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy