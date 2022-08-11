Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Four star 2024 LB Myles Graham commits to Florida
Billy Napier and the Gators have enjoyed a meteoric rise up the class of 2024 recruiting rankings in the past few weeks. Today, they got a jump start on their 2024 recruiting class with Myles Graham. Graham, a consensus four-star linebacker prospect out of Naples, FL by way of Atlanta,...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
Twin sisters from Massachusetts help save unresponsive woman during flight to Florida
WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts -- one a firefighter and paramedic, the other a nurse -- helped save a woman’s life after she became unresponsive during a flight from Boston to southwest Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a paramedic with the Wayland Fire Department, and her sister, Nicole...
FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES
FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES. Located on Woodward Ct off Beth Stacey Blvd. Currently Under Construction. 3 Story 54 Unit Multi Family Residential Building. Right behind this on Beth Stacey is where one of the next Storage Centers will be located too.
DOES SAM FISHER REPRESENTING THE FOLLOWING FELONS DISQUALIFY HIM FROM SERVING ON THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD?
Sam Fisher dedicated a good portion of his legal career representing and advocating for drug dealers, child abusers, burglars, and other violent felons. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, Fisher asked a Court to abolish a Florida Statute used by law enforcement to fight gang violence. Fisher’s motion to abolish the Florida anti-gang statute was fortunately denied. The question to the voters remains, does Sam Fisher’s extensive work representing dangerous felons an issue with Fisher’s desire to serve on the Lee County School board? This is an issue for the voters to decide. The following is a partial list of felony criminal clients Sam Fisher represented in Lee County Circuit Court.
Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore
The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening, the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard, and they said...
Downtown Fort Myers possible changes after Sunday shooting
People around downtown Fort Myers want to see a change after someone was shot early Sunday morning but they’re expected to be okay. We could learn more about potential changes by Monday evening’s Fort Myers city council meeting. Johnny Streets, Fort Myers city councilman, does not like how...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary hosts boating safety class for new and old boaters
The class is described as a beginner's course, but they’re teaching boaters both new and old valuable lessons while on the water.
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
FMPD investigates downtown Fort Myers shooting with injury
Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board
Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at School
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Deputies detained a 17-year-old on Thursday after discovering a stolen 9-millimeter pistol in his car in the South Fort Myers High School parking lot. Deputies said the 17-year-old teenager threatened a student at South Fort Myers High School on August 11 with the pistol. He is now charged.
Naples Jan. 6 suspect accused of violating the conditions of his release
A Southwest Florida man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is now facing more legal troubles. Chris Worrell, 51, is accused of violating the conditions of his release by speaking about the event. Legal experts say Worrell should expect a judge to order him back into custody.
Apartment rent rate increases wildly outpace many other parts of the country
Another week brings another opportunity for towns and cities across the region to lead the way in a national report of super-hot and overheated apartment rental markets. And the region, like it has been doing, came through. The latest: The west coast of Florida’s four most populous MSAs — Naples-Marco...
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat
An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction
Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
