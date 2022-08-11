ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

inallkindsofweather.com

Four star 2024 LB Myles Graham commits to Florida

Billy Napier and the Gators have enjoyed a meteoric rise up the class of 2024 recruiting rankings in the past few weeks. Today, they got a jump start on their 2024 recruiting class with Myles Graham. Graham, a consensus four-star linebacker prospect out of Naples, FL by way of Atlanta,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES

FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES. Located on Woodward Ct off Beth Stacey Blvd. Currently Under Construction. 3 Story 54 Unit Multi Family Residential Building. Right behind this on Beth Stacey is where one of the next Storage Centers will be located too.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DOES SAM FISHER REPRESENTING THE FOLLOWING FELONS DISQUALIFY HIM FROM SERVING ON THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD?

Sam Fisher dedicated a good portion of his legal career representing and advocating for drug dealers, child abusers, burglars, and other violent felons. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, Fisher asked a Court to abolish a Florida Statute used by law enforcement to fight gang violence. Fisher’s motion to abolish the Florida anti-gang statute was fortunately denied. The question to the voters remains, does Sam Fisher’s extensive work representing dangerous felons an issue with Fisher’s desire to serve on the Lee County School board? This is an issue for the voters to decide. The following is a partial list of felony criminal clients Sam Fisher represented in Lee County Circuit Court.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore

The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening, the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard, and they said...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers possible changes after Sunday shooting

People around downtown Fort Myers want to see a change after someone was shot early Sunday morning but they’re expected to be okay. We could learn more about potential changes by Monday evening’s Fort Myers city council meeting. Johnny Streets, Fort Myers city councilman, does not like how...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD investigates downtown Fort Myers shooting with injury

Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting

A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Nikyee Clough

Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at School

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Deputies detained a 17-year-old on Thursday after discovering a stolen 9-millimeter pistol in his car in the South Fort Myers High School parking lot. Deputies said the 17-year-old teenager threatened a student at South Fort Myers High School on August 11 with the pistol. He is now charged.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat

An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction

Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
PUNTA GORDA, FL

