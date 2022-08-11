ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded

Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman charged in attack, shooting that grazed victim

ATLANTA - Police made an arrest after woman said she was jumped by a group of people and grazed by a bullet. Police said 48-year-old Deliah Jones is in Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges. Police said officers responded to a shooting reported at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard...
NewsFocus Atlanta

Suspect Refuses Option to Sign Ticket in Lieu of Arrest, Gets Belligerent & Violent Resisting Arrest –Full Bodycam Video

APD incident in park after hours, video screenshot, see video below.| Atlanta Police Department official release. A viral video has circulated with part of an officer interaction that resulted in a suspect being arrested. All suspects should be presumed innocent, until found guilty by a court of law, as guaranteed by the United States and Georgia Constitutions.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase

ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase. Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
11Alive

Georgia State University officer accused of rape, arrested

ATLANTA — A Georgia State University Police Department officer has turned himself in on rape and kidnapping charges Friday, according to authorities. Terry Payne, 59, reported to the Gwinnett Detention Center, police said. Gwinnett Police Department detectives said a person went to a hospital on Aug. 6 and reported...
NewsFocus Atlanta

Most Wanted Suspect Working as an Armed Security Guard Arrested says APD – Bodycam Video

Most Wanted Suspect Arrested by APD| APD bodycam image. NewsFocus™ Atlanta | 08.12.2022 – Investigators with the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit (A.C.E.) and Fugitive Unit of the Atlanta Police Dept. (APD) were able to successfully take into custody one of APD's most wanted person, 32-year-old Jordan Pack on Wed., August 10, 2022 according to an APD news release.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Law enforcement will soon be able to track ‘ghost guns’

GWINNETT COUNTY — Law enforcement will soon have an easier time stopping ghost guns and tracking weapons used in violent crimes. A top gun regulator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that new rule changes shouldn’t affect people buying guns legally. But people in the gun business who met with the ATF on Thursday are doing their part to put police in a better position to track guns used in crimes.
