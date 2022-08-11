Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded
Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman charged in attack, shooting that grazed victim
ATLANTA - Police made an arrest after woman said she was jumped by a group of people and grazed by a bullet. Police said 48-year-old Deliah Jones is in Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges. Police said officers responded to a shooting reported at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard...
Suspect Refuses Option to Sign Ticket in Lieu of Arrest, Gets Belligerent & Violent Resisting Arrest –Full Bodycam Video
APD incident in park after hours, video screenshot, see video below.| Atlanta Police Department official release. A viral video has circulated with part of an officer interaction that resulted in a suspect being arrested. All suspects should be presumed innocent, until found guilty by a court of law, as guaranteed by the United States and Georgia Constitutions.
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase
ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase. Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
BET
Video Of Atlanta Police Forceful Arrest Of Woman Sparks Rage On Social Media
The woman seen in a viral video being forcefully arrested on Monday (Aug. 8) by an Atlanta officer for not signing a citation now has an attorney, as police officials contend the cop did nothing wrong. WGCL reports that civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt is representing Angel Guice in a...
fox5atlanta.com
Cellphone video shows bystanders trying to render aid to Odyssey Lounge shooting victims
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police were busy early Saturday morning investigating two separate crime scenes they say stemmed from the same deadly shooting at Odyssey Lounge in Atlanta. When police got to the lounge around 3:15 a.m., they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim was identified at...
Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia State University officer accused of rape, arrested
ATLANTA — A Georgia State University Police Department officer has turned himself in on rape and kidnapping charges Friday, according to authorities. Terry Payne, 59, reported to the Gwinnett Detention Center, police said. Gwinnett Police Department detectives said a person went to a hospital on Aug. 6 and reported...
CBS 46
Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Homicide Assault detectives...
Man accused of opening firing an AR-15 at MARTA station, admits he did it, police say
ATLANTA — Police said the man accused of firing an AR-15 and terrorizing a community admitted to them that he did it. The officers said it was his co-worker who identified him. MARTA police said 21-year-old Alim Bridges wore a distinctive T-shirt that led officers right to him. Neighbors...
Most Wanted Suspect Working as an Armed Security Guard Arrested says APD – Bodycam Video
Most Wanted Suspect Arrested by APD| APD bodycam image. NewsFocus™ Atlanta | 08.12.2022 – Investigators with the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit (A.C.E.) and Fugitive Unit of the Atlanta Police Dept. (APD) were able to successfully take into custody one of APD's most wanted person, 32-year-old Jordan Pack on Wed., August 10, 2022 according to an APD news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for robber who followed man home, stole $50K watch, led officers on chase
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A Powder Springs resident told Channel 2 Action News he believes thieves saw him wearing expensive jewelry at an Atlanta restaurant Thursday night, then followed him home, with one bursting through the front door of his townhome. “The crowbar didn’t work. That’s when he started...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police: Theft from Auto Unit's Top 5 suspect arrested and charged
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested and charged a man they say was a suspect on the Theft from Auto Unit’s Top Five list. Santerius Kemp, 27, was wanted in multiple cities in connection to auto thefts with warrants out in Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Alpharetta. Law enforcement officials...
Retired APD officer off the job after getting into fight with drunk man at airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A retired Atlanta Police Department Officer was is out of a job after police said he was involved in a fight at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The retired officer was a contract worker at the airport by way of APD’s Retired Reserve program. On...
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘He’s everything to us:’ Family of man killed during parking spot argument remembers him
ATLANTA — A family is mourning the loss of a son, brother and father of a young girl. The family of Joseph Smith said he was the man killed at the Odyssey Lounge in Northwest Atlanta during an argument over a parking space. “My brother was just caught in...
Repeat offender with stolen gun arrested after illegal scooter ride, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a convicted felon with more than a dozen felony arrests tried to scoot past the law. But they put the brakes on his illegal scooter ride and got a stolen gun off the streets. Body camera footage shows an officer chasing the suspect last Tuesday.
Law enforcement will soon be able to track ‘ghost guns’
GWINNETT COUNTY — Law enforcement will soon have an easier time stopping ghost guns and tracking weapons used in violent crimes. A top gun regulator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that new rule changes shouldn’t affect people buying guns legally. But people in the gun business who met with the ATF on Thursday are doing their part to put police in a better position to track guns used in crimes.
Trial begins in shooting of 7-year-old Atlanta girl outside Phipps Plaza
ATLANTA — Opening statements begin Friday in the trial of a man charged after a stray bullet killed a little girl outside Phipps Plaza during the 2020 holiday season. On Thursday, a judge seated a jury for the murder trial of Daquan Reed. Police said he got into an...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0