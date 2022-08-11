ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas

BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Kansas delays start of hand count of vote for abortion rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn't started a statewide hand recount of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights because the abortion opponents seeking it haven't shown that they can cover the costs of an effort that wouldn't change the outcome. The state's elections director gave a...
KANSAS STATE
Hospitality sector confronts old problem the pandemic made worse

The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
NEVADA STATE
Kansas State
Greeley, KS
Osawatomie, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery

TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
KANSAS STATE
$6.7M grant will fund innovative technologies along U.S. 83

TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation was awarded a $6.7 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant from the Federal Highway Administration for the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project. This project will improve safety and economic productivity on a 100-mile stretch of U.S. 83, from...
KANSAS STATE
Saint Francis Ministries suit alleges financial mismanagement

TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
SAINT FRANCIS, KS
Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
KANSAS STATE
NW Kansas road projects added to KDOT's to-do list

ANDOVER – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz have announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects, including Ellis, Sheridan and Osborne counties, – a total investment of more than $520 million – have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan, IKE.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
INSIGHT KANSAS: Speak up for women and our economic future

Professors of political science are in a unique position to not only impart academic knowledge, but to build better citizens. I give students the trust, resources, engagement, and invitations they need to participate. Then I encourage them to put those civic skills into action. I teach my students how to...
KANSAS STATE
Condos wins National Murrow Award for coverage of western Kansas

David Condos, a reporter for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service, has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award — one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism — for his coverage of western Kansas, its ongoing problems with water, its history of racism and how meatpacking transformed the region.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
KANSAS STATE
YOUNKER: Other ways to improve soil health

For several years now there has been a real emphasis on using cover crops or adding livestock into cropping systems to improve soil health, and for some producers using these practices has work very well. But focusing on just of couple of these practices, which seem to get the most media coverage, we may not be paying attention to, or thinking about other ways to improve the resiliency of our soil and continue to grow profitable crops.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas takes in a green industry with its own pollution problems

Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
KANSAS STATE
