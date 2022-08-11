Read full article on original website
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash
It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
Source: Suspect in shooting of Miami-Dade officer identified
MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer is fighting for his life after being shot by a robbery suspect who died in a shootout with police. Now, a source has identified that suspect. A source familiar with the investigation told CBS4 investigators believe the gunman who shot the officer is 32-year-old Jeremy Willie Horton.Horton reportedly came to Florida from Georgia, where according to court records he was facing kidnapping, battery and cruelty to a child. Those charges were dropped by Cobb County prosecutors last month after the victim in the case stopped cooperating with prosecutors.Horton was wanted in South Florida in connection...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
Judge rejects plea deal for former Navy engineer and his wife in submarine spy case
A judge has rejected the plea deals for a former US Navy engineer and his wife, arguing that their suggested prison sentences were too forgiving following their guilty pleas to conspire to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign state. Six months ago, Jonathan Toebbe, 43, and his wife Diana Toebbe, 46, based in Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to plea agreements that would have seen Toebbe spend between 12.5 and 17.5 years behind bars and for his wife to face three years in prison, according to The Baltimore Sun. US District Court Judge Gina...
A$AP Rocky Charged With Two Counts of Assault For 2021 Hollywood Shooting
After enjoying a delightful 2022 after welcoming his son with Rihanna just a few months ago, things are about to get dicey for A$AP Rocky going forward as he’s been charged for a shooting incident that took place in 2021. According to Billboard the face of Harlem’s A$AP Mob has just been hit with two […] The post A$AP Rocky Charged With Two Counts of Assault For 2021 Hollywood Shooting appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
