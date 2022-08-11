Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
We Asked Our City Experts What To Do For An Awesome Summer In Toronto & Here Are Their Answers
This season, Toronto’s buzzing and the city’s got so many activities with which you can fill your days. The only downside is it can be hard to narrow down your 2022 warm-weather bucket list, so Narcity’s doing that part for you. Everyone knows that a memorable summer...
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Narcity
I Went To An Indian Movie Theatre In Toronto & It Was So Different From What I Expected
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. As a huge cinema fan, I try my best to watch as many new and interesting movies as I can in the best environments possible.
The Best Summer Skincare Products and Tips Recommended by Hollywood Beauty Experts
It’s getting hot in here — and the mercury only continues to rise. While summer is chock full of memorable moments including carefree afternoons by the sea gently nibbling on strawberry popsicles, it’s also the season of sweat. Heat and humidity may help keep skin moist, but they can also deliver clogged pores, blotchy skin and sunspots. That’s why we asked a handful of world-renowned experts for their top summer skincare tips and product recommendations. “During the summer, people tend to get dry skin from swimming, spending too much time in air conditioning and of course, just being out in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
There Is An Entire Enchanted Forest Hidden In BC & It Looks So Magical (PHOTOS)
Bring out your inner child and visit this seriously enchanting forest hidden in B.C., that is just so magical. The Enchanted Forest is a tourist attraction in Revelstoke, B.C. with tons of fairytale-themed statues and storybook characters. If you are planning on heading up to Revelstoke anytime soon, you might just want to stop at this hidden gem.
Narcity
Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations Are Available From Canada & Some Cost Less Than $700
If you're having vacation FOMO, there's still time to plan a getaway! There are tons of last-minute all-inclusive vacations from Canada available where you can spend a week lying on white sand and swimming in crystal-clear turquoise waters. Many last-minute vacations are being offered by Air Canada Vacations and Sunwing...
Narcity
9 Stunning Alberta Hikes To Do The Second It Turns Fall & Here's When You Should Go
Whether you like it or not, fall is fast approaching and as the season comes and goes pretty quickly in Alberta, you should start planning those fall hikes ASAP!. As soon as the weather gets cooler, larches in the Rockies start turning a stunning shade of gold which makes for some of the most beautiful hikes. However, there's also a very short window of time to see the golden trees so planning ahead is essential.
Narcity
You Can Watch Movies On Top Of A Mountain In BC Under The Stars & It Looks Magical (PHOTOS)
If you've been looking for something super unique and fun to do before the summer ends, you might want to check out these movies happening right on top of a mountain in B.C. Grouse Mountain is holding "On the Mountain" movie nights and you can view some of your favourite flicks right under the stars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
There's A Farm Near Calgary Where You Can Pick Your Own Cherries & Saskatoon Berries
Summer in the city has its perks but if you ever feel like escaping city life, you can head to this adorable farm just outside Calgary where you can wander through an orchard and pick your own sour cherries and Saskatoon berries. Saskatoon Farm is less than 40 minutes from...
Narcity
An Ontarian Moved To BC & Is Asking Locals Which 'Wholesome' City They Should Live In
Someone moved from Ontario to Surrey, B.C. but didn't exactly fall in love with their neighbourhood, so they turned to the Reddit community for help finding a new small town in B.C. to live in. The Reddit user wanted a slower pace of life and to get out of the...
Narcity
This Ontario Airbnb Lodge Is Hidden In A 50-Acre Forest With Thousands Of Feet Of Shoreline
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. There is a remote cabin Airbnb in Ontario where you will feel like you're off the grid, except there is running water and WiFi. It has the benefits of a private getaway in nature with modern amenities that you would find in a boutique hotel.
Narcity
I Tried Drake's Order At A Restaurant In Vancouver That Celebs Love & Was Totally Surprised
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I tried out this restaurant in Vancouver that is constantly being hit up by famous celebrities, including Drake. Cioppino's has been ranked among...
Narcity
Great White Sharks Have Been Swimming Around Canada Recently & Some Weigh Over 1,000 lbs
There are so many great white sharks that have been swimming around Canada recently and some of them are absolutely massive, weighing over 1,000 pounds!. Great white sharks move along the east coast of North America throughout the year and that means that, at some point, there are quite a few sharks in Atlantic Canada.
Comments / 0