ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The X

Free South Park 25th Anniversary Experience Happening Now In Denver

If you're a South Park super-fan, or just a casual fan, you're not going to want to miss the South Park 25th Anniversary Experience in Denver today and tomorrow. Based on a small Colorado town, named South Park, Comedy Central's biggest hit in their history was born 25 years ago, on August 13th, 1997. Having watched the series since it began, I'm feeling pretty ancient today. Trey Parker and Matt Stone celebrated this milestone this past Wednesday night at Red Rocks with the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert featuring Primus. The special will air on the 25th Anniversary of the show's debut, Saturday, August 13th, at 8 pm MT on Comedy Central. The celebration doesn't stop at the Red Rocks concert and TV special though. (Here's a cool shot from the red Rocks show on Wednesday.)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, CO
Morrison, CO
Entertainment
City
Morrison, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Trending on Reddit

Found today @ goodwill in Denver, CO!

Gotta be relatively new because it’s only recently been rebranded from “Dixie Stampede” to “Stampede” Edit: 2018. I saw her at Dollywood on Saturday. #templateId .image { position: relative; } #templateId .image .imgBg { margin-top: 0; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .imgList { margin-top: 24px; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .desc { position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; padding: 10px !important; color: #fff; font-size: 18px; } #templateId .source { font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; color: #888; } #templateId .embed { margin-top: 24px; } #templateId .content { margin: 24px 0 0 0; } #templateId .item { margin: 16px 0 0; } #templateId .item .user { display: flex; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #templateId .item .user .avatar { display: inline-block; width: 24px; height: 24px; margin: 0 4px 0 0; border-radius: 50%; } #templateId .item .user .username { margin: 0; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; color: #333; } #templateId .item .comment { margin: 6px 0 0 28px; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; color: #333; }
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Gene Ween
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Pavarotti
Person
Les Claypool
Person
Trey Parker
Person
Kyle Bass
CBS Denver

Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat

Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#South Park#Entertain#Linus Music#Red Rocks#Concert
denvergazette.com

LETTERS: Sad day in Denver history; examples of convenience

As a native of Denver, my grandparents would take my brother and I to City Park every weekend. This would date back to the late 1950s. We would visit the Kit Carson Statue, feed the ducks at Duck Lake, ride the train and visit Cookie the Elephant in the Elephant House. What a great place to visit.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: The troubling state of Colorado’s streets

Consider this observation by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen about Colorado’s dubious distinction as the No. 1 state for auto theft:. “When I speak to community groups and I ask if they’ve had their car stolen, (or) if they know somebody who's had their car stolen, you just see arms going up… (and people) saying, ‘Well, I’ve had my car stolen twice.’ This is not OK.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS Denver

King Soopers host first ever farmer's market

Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.  
PARKER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver homeless who live in cars part of distinct culture

During the year I spent homeless in Denver, and even today living in housing for the formerly homeless, I have come to know people who live in their cars. Looking back on my own spiral into homelessness, I kind of wish I had kept my car so I could have safely slept somewhere when the money ran out. Homeless shelters proved violent and dangerous for me.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy