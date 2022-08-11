Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Madonna French Kisses 2 Women In The Back Of A Car As She Celebrates Her 64th Birthday
Never slowing down! The Material Girl, known for raising eyebrows, celebrated her 64th birthday with some sultry kisses — and shared the intimate moments to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 16. “Birthday kisses with my side bi***es….” the “Vogue” songstress captioned the celebratory video clip, set to the classic song “That’s Amore” by Dean Martin. In the video, which you can WATCH HERE, Madonna rocked a breezy blue and white patterned maxi dress, with her platinum hair long. She accessorized with chunky bracelets and layered necklaces.
Zoë Kravitz regrets Will Smith posts, says it's 'a scary time to have an opinion'
In a new interview, Zoë Kravitz says she is 'torn about what to say right now' about Will Smith's Oscars slap.
Netflix Top 10: ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Continues Extraordinary Run; ‘The Sandman’, ‘Never Have I Ever’, ‘Locke & Key’ Top English Chart
Extraordinary Attorney Woo did not take the world by storm the way Squid Game did last year. The latest hit from Korea instead took the scenic route toward success by gradually building its popularity via word of mouth. Extraordinary Attorney Woo — a legal take on The Good Doctor (which also originated in Korea) with a female lead — has been growing every week, from 24M hours viewed in Week 1 to a new high mark of 67M hours viewed in its sixth week (8/8-8/14). This may be the first Netflix series to increase viewing in each of its first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of 'Das Boot,' dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Wolfgang Petersen, the German filmmaker whose World War II submarine epic “Das Boot” propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career that included the films “In the Line of Fire,” “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” has died. He was 81. Petersen died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer, said representative Michelle Bega. Petersen, born in Emden, Germany, made two features before his 1982 breakthrough, “Das Boot.” Then the most expensive movie in German film history, the 149-minute “Das Boot” (the original cut ran 210 minutes) chronicled the intense claustrophobia of life aboard a doomed German U-boat during the Battle of the Atlantic, with Jürgen Prochnow as the submarine’s commander. Heralded as an antiwar masterpiece, “Das Boot” was nominated for six Oscars, including for Petersen’s direction and his adaptation of Lothar-Günther Buchheim’s best-selling 1973 novel. To Petersen, who grew up on the northern coast of Germany, the sea long held his fascination. He would return to it in the 2000 disaster film, “The Perfect Storm,” a true-life tale of a fishing boat lost at sea.
9 back-to-school fashion trends you’ll see everywhere in 2022
These are the 2022 back-to-school fashion trends we expect to see this year, including Barbiecore, wide-legged pants and the continued dominance of tie-dye.
Audrina Patridge Reveals She Dated Actor Chris Pine In Her New Memoir
With the release of her new book, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, Audrina Patridge is spilling all kinds of tea. And my favorite kind of tea from a memoir is who the author dated. As reported by Page Six, Audrina revealed in her new book that she dated actor Chris Pine. Unfortunately, the relationship […] The post Audrina Patridge Reveals She Dated Actor Chris Pine In Her New Memoir appeared first on Reality Tea.
Comments / 0