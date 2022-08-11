ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
The Independent

Twitter ordered to hand over data on fired executive to Musk in rare but partial win for Tesla boss

Twitter has been ordered to provide documents from one of its fired executives to Elon Musk in the social media company’s lawsuit, in a rare but partial win for the billionaire.Mr Musk’s lawyers had requested documents from 22 Twitter employees whom they said had data on the social media giant’s process of analysing “bot” accounts, but got the go ahead to receive data from only one of them.On Monday, Judge Kathleen St Jude McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered Twitter to produce files from Kayvon Beykpour, the social media company’s former head of consumer products, who was...
