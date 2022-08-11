ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Former Michigan State basketball C Thomas Kithier suffers career ending injury

By Cory Linsner
Thomas Kithier’s basketball career appears to be over. The Valparaiso fifth-year senior suffered a back injury that will end his collegiate basketball career.

Kithier started his career at Michigan State, playing from 2018-2021 before transferring to Valparaiso for the 2021-22 season.

In his Michigan State career, Kithier averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game over his 86-game career. In one season at Valpo, Kithier averaged 10.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 22 games.

