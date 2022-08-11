ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

KRQE News 13

APS seeing bus driver shortage despite recent pay incentives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest school district in the state is once again seeing a bus driver shortage. We’re hearing from their union president about why it’s hard to retain drivers – pay and student discipline.  Kathy Chavez says one of the biggest reasons bus drivers leave the job is because of the bad behavior […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Labor Day Weekend Events in Albuquerque

Discover fun events in Albuquerque during Labor Day Weekend! From September 2 to September 5, there is something for everyone to celebrate. Experience the best Albuquerque has to offer for the holiday weekend. Explore Labor Day 2022 Events. Green Chile and Sunflower U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wibailoutpeople.org

Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!

Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Highest rated BBQ — ‘barbacoa’ — in Albuquerque

(Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock) Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source — the only real qualifications for barbecue — is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Vista Grande sold to California firm

ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Mayor Picks New Fire Chief in Process Change

A few months ago, Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil touted his city manager selection process as a more transparent way of appointing public officials. In selecting a new fire chief, Vigil hastened the process, resulting in less input from the city council for the decision. Española City Council, on...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico

Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

