Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque offers services to homeless at Coronado Park after survey
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is offering services ahead of the closure of Coronado Park. The city surveyed more than 100 homeless people at the park to see what, if any assistance they need. Mayor Tim Keller announced the park would close this month. The city says they have sent staff to the […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque City Council passes bill preventing more applications for 'safe outdoor spaces'
The Albuquerque city council voted to pass the moratorium on issuing new permits for sanctioned homeless camps. They're calling them safe outdoor spaces. The first was approved earlier this month at a lot on Menaul near I-25. The moratorium passed with a 6 to 3 vote. In June Albuquerque city...
APS seeing bus driver shortage despite recent pay incentives
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest school district in the state is once again seeing a bus driver shortage. We’re hearing from their union president about why it’s hard to retain drivers – pay and student discipline. Kathy Chavez says one of the biggest reasons bus drivers leave the job is because of the bad behavior […]
Several westbound construction projects cause backups for drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers say congestion from the construction along three major roads to get to the west side has added up to an hour to their commute and when they try to take another route they’re faced with even more orange barrels. Construction on westbound Alameda, westbound Central at Atrisco and westbound I-40 has […]
Albuquerque facing crossing guard shortage, working to recruit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –It’s a friendly face and maybe even a high five on the way into school, all while keeping kids safe. But right now, crossing guards are in short supply. “It’s someone who just provides such a positive impact on so many people, it really does kind of get overlooked,” said Scott Cilke, Public […]
City councilors major proposals to be voted on during Monday night meeting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors will meet Monday night to go over some proposed legislation that has been getting a lot of attention from the public. With some of the major topics coming from Councilor Renee Grout and Councilor Brook Bassan. “Its become apparent to me that most people in Albuquerque are really expressing that […]
KOAT 7
City issues violation after Salvation Army installs barbed wire fencing to protect property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management at Salvation Army said there has been an uptick in severe damages to all four properties in New Mexico since the pandemic — particularly at their location on Juan Tabo and Central. The damage includes multiple break-ins, a string of fires and broken AC...
visitalbuquerque.org
Labor Day Weekend Events in Albuquerque
Discover fun events in Albuquerque during Labor Day Weekend! From September 2 to September 5, there is something for everyone to celebrate. Experience the best Albuquerque has to offer for the holiday weekend. Explore Labor Day 2022 Events. Green Chile and Sunflower U-Pick and Farm Market at Big Jim Farms.
wibailoutpeople.org
Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!
Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
‘Aggressive biters’: Invasive mosquito species on the rise in Albuquerque
If you're sitting on your patio enjoying the summer evening, you probably wouldn't even notice the Yellow Fever Mosquito—or Aedes Aegypti. Experts say they're smaller, harder to see and swat, and can leave big welts.
rrobserver.com
Highest rated BBQ — ‘barbacoa’ — in Albuquerque
(Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock) Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source — the only real qualifications for barbecue — is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
KOAT 7
Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
rrobserver.com
Vista Grande sold to California firm
ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
Albuquerque paid more than $5M in APD lawsuit settlements in 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has paid out some big-time settlements with the Albuquerque Police Department. Monday, the city council will review civil cases that settled for more than $10,000 from the 4th quarter of Fiscal Year 2019. That report shows the city shelled out more than five million dollars in three […]
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
Rio Grande Sun
Mayor Picks New Fire Chief in Process Change
A few months ago, Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil touted his city manager selection process as a more transparent way of appointing public officials. In selecting a new fire chief, Vigil hastened the process, resulting in less input from the city council for the decision. Española City Council, on...
Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico
Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
