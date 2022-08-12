ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car connected to reported shooting in Edwardsville found in Wilkes-Barre

Times Leader
 3 days ago
Wilkes-Barre police Thursday night focused on a car parked on South Grant Street connected to a reported shooting at the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The crime scene of a reported shooting on the West Side expanded to the Heights Thursday night where police focused on a car parked on South Grant Street.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the Hilltop Apartments on Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville shortly before 7 p.m.

A woman on South Grant Street was overheard telling neighbors a relative had been shot and taken to a local hospital. She declined to speak to a reporter.

Wilkes-Barre Sgt. Joseph Mangan said someone who may have been injured in the Edwardsville incident came to South Grant Street. “They were not here upon our arrival,” he said.

Police blocked off the one-way the street with yellow tape near where a silver BMW sedan was parked along the curb.

In Edwardsville, a similar scene unfolded after officers from multiple departments responded to the scene.

