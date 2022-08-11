Read full article on original website
Raymond Diaz
4d ago
Landlords and other tenants should not have to live in fear of violent recidivists living in their buildings. Another example of criminal rights over victim rights pushed be progressive agendas by some elected officials. Vote them out.
Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed
A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
nynmedia.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
Transit advocate on the argument for congestion pricing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Danny Pearlstein of the transit advocacy group Riders Alliance joined PIX11 News on Monday to break down proposed congestion pricing plans for New York, and how the idea could lead to less crowded streets, more robust public transportation, and a cleaner city. “We need to keep down the fares in transit, […]
NBC New York
Weed World Pays Off $200K of Half-Million NYC Parking Ticket Debt
Weed World Candies has taken a bite out of its headline-making half-million dollars worth of outstanding parking tickets. The street-side CBD product seller had at least a dozen of its trucks seized back in June by the New York City Sheriff's office, some towed because the company's tickets were in judgment, while others were picked up because they were parked illegally.
laborpress.org
A Letter To The Mayor And Chancellor Regarding School Budget Cuts
The following letter from UFT President Michael Mulgrew was issued on Aug. 11 to Mayor Adams, Chancellor Banks and Department of Education officials regarding the anticipated budget cuts for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Dear Mayor Adams, Chancellor Banks, and Department of Education Officials,. As the first day of school...
Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars?
Some residents are advocating for a car-free NYC. But other cities have arrived at a compromise. The post Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
nypressnews.com
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
cityandstateny.com
After a rough June primary in New York, insurgent progressive candidates are doubling down
For many progressive challengers hoping to defeat more moderate opponents, the June Democratic primaries were a huge disappointment. Incumbents won the day, from Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado on down to Assembly members like Erik Dilan and Michael Benedetto. But that was just round one. Now, the...
politicsny.com
NYC’s women of color electeds feel excluded, silenced at Gracie Mansion heritage events
On Aug. 10, an often overlooked group of elected officials — Dominican women, from state and local politicians to those who are first in several city industries — said they felt further invisible and invalidated at an event intended to celebrate the progress that New York’s leading Dominican community has made.
Biaggi wants to defeat the DCCC boss in New York. Her ex-staff has a story to tell.
New York Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is challenging DCCC Chair Sean Maloney in an Aug. 23 primary. Her treatment of staff and his own management style are at issue.
New Jersey Globe
Bergen County man who stabbed Rushdie voted only in 2016
Hadi T. Matar, the Fairview man charged with attempting to murder author Salmon Rushdie, is an infrequent voter in New Jersey elections. Records maintained by the New Jersey Division of Elections show that Matar registered to vote in November 2015, just one week after his 18th birthday. He voted in the 2016 Democratic primary — Hillary Clinton won 61% against Bernie Sanders in Fairview that year — and general elections, but hasn’t voted since then.
NYC jobs program to help connect 2,300 low-income New Yorkers to industrial and construction careers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city jobs program that launched Monday will help put more than 2,000 low-income New Yorkers on the path to careers in the industrial and construction sectors. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new program, called “New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers,” that...
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Stop breaking the law: Give Staten Islanders the ferry service they’re entitled to | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders know that the residents of the other four boroughs roll their eyes when we talk about how we often feel like the “forgotten borough.”. But if you want a perfect illustration of what fuels such discontent out here, look no further than the unfathomable mess that Staten Island Ferry service has become.
Officials urge New Yorkers to get polio vaccine; portion of S.I. under 70% vaccinated
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the first time in almost a decade, a case of polio was confirmed in the United States, as health officials in Rockland County discovered the case in July in an unvaccinated 20-year-old man. On Friday, New York City health officials reported that they had...
