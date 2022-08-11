Nebraska’s next largest feedlot could be ready in Dundy County by this time next year. The conversations of having the feedlot in Dundy County started about three years ago, and since about January, Blackshirt Feeders have been working with Dundy County Commissioners and the zoning planning department. On June 6, commissioners granted a Central Utilities Plant (CUP) to Blackshirt Feeders. Due to concerns of residents in the area, Blackshirt Feeders applied for a new CUP in a new location. Once in full capacity, the feedlot will be able to house 150,000 cattle. The estimated number of employees is between 125 and 130. Behlke said Blackshirt Feeders are already receiving resumes from Nebraskans looking to work at the feedlot. The cost of the project will be $200 million. All the Blackshirt Feeders partners will contribute capital. They will also be working with lenders.

DUNDY COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO