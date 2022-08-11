Read full article on original website
Homeless Man Charged with Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman in Lincoln County
A homeless man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and kidnapping her in Lincoln County. According to Tri-City Television Station NTV; Jackson Seitz, is charged in Lincoln County Court with kidnapping, first-degree assault, false imprisonment, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. According to an arrest affidavit, on July 31 and Aug. 1, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies met with a woman to discuss an assault that had occurred on July 31. Officers observed the woman had blood on her shirt and hands and was bleeding from her nose. The woman stated she was at the Western Convenience Truck Stop in Hershey when Seitz grabbed her by her ear, threatened her and forced her into her car.
New York Man Charged after Cocaine Found in Traffic Stop in Lincoln County
A New York man has been charged after Nebraska State Patrol Troopers located more than 250 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop late last week on Interstate Eighty in Lincoln County. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that Steven Windoloski, 31, of Massena, New York, is charged in Lincoln County Court with possession of 140 grams or more of cocaine.
Plans Underway for Western Nebraska Feedlot
Nebraska’s next largest feedlot could be ready in Dundy County by this time next year. The conversations of having the feedlot in Dundy County started about three years ago, and since about January, Blackshirt Feeders have been working with Dundy County Commissioners and the zoning planning department. On June 6, commissioners granted a Central Utilities Plant (CUP) to Blackshirt Feeders. Due to concerns of residents in the area, Blackshirt Feeders applied for a new CUP in a new location. Once in full capacity, the feedlot will be able to house 150,000 cattle. The estimated number of employees is between 125 and 130. Behlke said Blackshirt Feeders are already receiving resumes from Nebraskans looking to work at the feedlot. The cost of the project will be $200 million. All the Blackshirt Feeders partners will contribute capital. They will also be working with lenders.
