Fresno-based company Lyons Magnus recalls more Premier Protein, Oatly, Organic Valley products

The FDA has expanded its recall for dozens more Lyons Magnus products, including Premiere Protein shakes and bars, Oatly oat milk, Organic Valley milk and more.

The FDA initially recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products for possible microbial contamination by Cronobacter sakazakii on July 28.

Lyons Magnus is a Fresno-based company.

On Wednesday, the FDA expanded the recall to include additional products from the same and additional brands, which may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridum botulinum. Products included in the recall should not be consumed even if they do not look or smell soiled, and should be disposed of immediately.

While Cronobacter sakazakii infection is rare, the FDA said, symptoms include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people may have more serious outcomes.

Clostridium botulinum can cause a severe form of food poisoning, the FDA warned, which can begin anywhere from six hours to two weeks after eating contaminated food. Symptoms include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause breathing problems, respiratory paralysis and can result in death.

None of the recalled products are intended for infants under the age of one, the FDA said.

The products are packaged under a variety of brand names including Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, Cafe Grumpy, Tone It Up, Uproot, Organic Valley, Sated, Aloha, Rejuvinate, Optimum Nutrition, Sweetie Pie Organics, Intelligentsia, Ensure Harvest, PediaSure Harvest, Glucerna, Kate Farms, Pirq, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial.

The types of products include plant-based protein powder, pre-mixed coffee drinks, several brands of oat milk and oat milk barista editions, almond milk, coconut milk, individually packaged milk drinks, and protein shakes.

Click here for a full list of recalled products including lot numbers, lot codes and best by dates
. If you have any of these products you should not consume them and immediately throw them away.

