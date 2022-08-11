2 in custody, 1 at large after wild foot chase in NW Detroit sees fleeing suspect fire shot at officer

DETROIT (WWJ) – A suspect is in custody and police are searching for two more after a police chase on Detroit’s northwest side led to a suspect opening fire on officers.

Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters a "very, very complicated" scene unfolded late Thursday afternoon when on-patrol officers along McNichols Road heard gunshots. Officers saw suspects in one vehicle shooting at the other.

When officers approached one of the vehicles involved, the people inside said they had just been shot at. But when officers caught up with the other vehicle, they learned it was actually the first vehicle that had been firing shots.

Officers then tracked down the other vehicle again. As they approached and attempted a traffic stop, White says the driver took off speeding, but slammed into another uninvolved car in the area.

The suspects then got out and took off on foot.

Eventually, police made two arrests, but one of the suspects got away.

Authorities say officers encountered a woman in the area of McNichols Road and Birwood Avenue who said she'd seen the third suspect and he asked if he could hide in her house. She told him no and went inside, while the suspect stole her silver Ford Flex with license plate BVM574.

White said officers were chasing that suspect on foot when they turned around fired a shot at the officer as they closed in. The officer was not injured and did not return fire, according to White.

The suspect jumped a fence, dropped his gun and took off.

DPD officials requested MSP k9s to assist at the scene. A state police helicopter was in the air in the area of Birwood and McNichols and officials said drivers can expect a heavy police presence in the area.

White said more details, including a description of the suspect still at large, would be released at a later time.

