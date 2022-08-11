Mark your calendars. The race to crown the next World Series champion will begin Friday, Oct. 7, when the 2022 MLB Postseason gets underway. Per Major League Baseball’s announcement of the postseason schedule on Monday, that first day of playoff action will include four games from the American League and National League Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 and the ESPN App. (ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB postseason games.) The 2022 World Series presented by Capital One is scheduled to open three weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 28, airing on FOX, which is hosting coverage of the Fall Classic for the 25th time.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO