Nashville man found in possession of two stolen vehicles, drugs during arrest
A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Nashville officers on a chase was taken into custody Monday morning.
WSMV
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Police arrest robbery suspect, recover loaded gun & drugs
A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed two men at a home Old Smith Springs Road.
Man arrested as officers recover car taken in carjacking
A man was arrested Saturday evening after Metro police officers found him driving a car that was taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville.
WSMV
Shooting investigation leads to man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into an East Nashville shooting led to a Nashville man being sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday for drug and firearms violations. United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said 40-year-old Anthony Ussery was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to being a...
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
20-year-old arrested for armed carjacking
Violent Crimes Initiative detectives arrested a 20-year-old on Saturday evening after spotting a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville on July 30.
WSMV
Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
WSMV
MNPD: Man arrested after robbing 2 in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed two others. 38-year-old Andre Dean was arrested after two men were robbed at an Old Smith Springs Road residence. There, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department found a loaded pistol and drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.
newstalk941.com
Algood Approves Purchase For Three Police Vehicles
Algood City Council approved the purchase of three new police vehicles, including two cars and one pickup truck. Chief Dale Armour said the purchase comes as part of the yearly cycle to phase out older vehicles in the fleet. However, he said there have been supply issues for the 2022 vehicles the department budgeted for.
Theft at Manchester Business; Reward Offer
Manchester Police is searching for the suspect they say was involved in a theft that took place at C.A.R.S. (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) located on McArthur Dr. If anyone knows this thief, please contact us or the Manchester Police Dept. with an info. According to Manchester Police the man purchased a shirt and then took a $1,500 Memphis Amplifier and left the store without paying for the item.
wjle.com
Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash
A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
Lebanon attorney indicted for stealing more than $250k from clients
Jennifer Porth, a divorce and family law attorney, is accused of misappropriating more than $250,000 from clients’ trust accounts.
smithcountyinsider.com
Three arrested for multiple drugs at local business
On July 9th K9 Sgt. Ridge Long encountered a vehicle and a motorcycle sitting in the parking lot of a local business. Sgt. Long made contact with the occupants who were identified as Joshua Carpenter, Haley Roach and Lisa Burnette. Consent was given to search the their person(s), the vehicle...
Man kidnapped from South Nashville motel
The victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed at the American Homes Inn on Wallace Road.
fox17.com
Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
WSMV
VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
‘Very scary’: Neighbors take cover as shots are fired at police in East Nashville
It was a frightening turn of events for neighbors in East Nashville as shots were fired from a residence on South 10th Street.
