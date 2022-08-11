ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

WSMV

Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

MNPD: Man arrested after robbing 2 in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed two others. 38-year-old Andre Dean was arrested after two men were robbed at an Old Smith Springs Road residence. There, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department found a loaded pistol and drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Algood Approves Purchase For Three Police Vehicles

Algood City Council approved the purchase of three new police vehicles, including two cars and one pickup truck. Chief Dale Armour said the purchase comes as part of the yearly cycle to phase out older vehicles in the fleet. However, he said there have been supply issues for the 2022 vehicles the department budgeted for.
ALGOOD, TN
On Target News

Theft at Manchester Business; Reward Offer

Manchester Police is searching for the suspect they say was involved in a theft that took place at C.A.R.S. (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) located on McArthur Dr. If anyone knows this thief, please contact us or the Manchester Police Dept. with an info. According to Manchester Police the man purchased a shirt and then took a $1,500 Memphis Amplifier and left the store without paying for the item.
MANCHESTER, TN
wjle.com

Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash

A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Three arrested for multiple drugs at local business

On July 9th K9 Sgt. Ridge Long encountered a vehicle and a motorcycle sitting in the parking lot of a local business. Sgt. Long made contact with the occupants who were identified as Joshua Carpenter, Haley Roach and Lisa Burnette. Consent was given to search the their person(s), the vehicle...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
LEBANON, TN

