Concerns raised that students' walk to school goes through SLC homeless encampments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community members voiced concerns about the route students take to school, which passes by homeless camps in Salt Lake City. The Jordan River Trail between 500 North and 700 North is currently a hot spot for numerous homeless camps on both sides of the river.
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
What's next for the Draper prison site? Officials have many ideas
DRAPER — The old Utah State Prison site is set to become many different things. A place of science and technology. A place with lots of green spaces, where people can enjoy outdoor recreation. A place of entertainment and business, where mass transit will take precedence over cars. It's...
Davis School District reveals new resources for 1,300 students without a home
LAYTON — Five brand new centers intended to provide needed services for students without a home are opening in the Davis School District, just in time for a return to school. The centers come as the district expanded efforts to help the 1,300 students without a home in the...
Staffing shortages plague many Utah school districts on 1st day of school
SALT LAKE CITY — Ready or not, Monday was the first day of school for many kids in Utah. KSL found many school districts were dealing with some major staffing shortages. In some cases, they used creative measures to get by and find qualified candidates. The Davis School District...
Pioneer Park neighborhood to see single-use HQ office growth, despite zoning’s insistence on mixed-use
At 400 West and 400 South, the Fuller Paint Building (1922), restored by Big-D Construction in 2005 for its headquarters in Salt Lake City, plays an important role in the architectural integrity of the city’s warehouse district. Since then, Big-D has become a major force in construction management and...
Teen vandals destroy koi pond, try to harm fish at Salt Lake City business
SALT LAKE CITY — A plant nursery in Salt Lake City was broken into and vandalized Friday night. For three straight nights, general manager Kathy Harbin said a group of five to six people broke into Cactus & Tropicals, trashed their koi pond and terrorized the animals who live at the nursery.
Cox says chapel at old Utah State Prison site will remain
DRAPER, Utah — The old Utah State Prison is now a thing of the past. On Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. Gary Herbert walked through the facility one last time. Cox says a chapel is the only part of the facility that will remain. However, Cox says...
Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
Canyons School District implementing new school lunch program
SALT LAKE CITY — During the pandemic, Utah students got to eat school meals for free thanks to federal waivers. The program expired in June, which means families who want either free or reduced lunch need to apply for it. Those students who aren’t approved will have to start...
Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
Utah County Sheriff seeks help finding Herriman woman wanted on felony charges
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly committed multiple felonies and put her 13-month-old child at risk. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman, is accused of vandalizing a...
Sink hole opens up in South Salt Lake after water main break
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking the public to avoid 3300 South between Main Street and State Street after a water main break left a sinkhole in the roadway. The South Salt Lake Police Department announced the break just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Portions of the...
Man struck by pickup truck in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was struck by a pickup truck in South Salt Lake on Saturday, according to police. The South Salt Lake Police Department reports that the accident occurred at 325 West 3400 South. The man was reportedly taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the 33rd […]
Missing Millcreek man found deceased
MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
Vandals attempt to poison koi fish at Salt Lake Cactus & Tropicals
A group of suspects who appeared to be teenagers broke into the business three nights in a row last week, escalating the amount of damage and destruction each time.
When you can’t hire employees, buy them housing
Utah companies are combating inflation by subsidizing housing, increasing wages, and launching training programs. You’ve heard it a lot lately—inflation’s high, and so is the number of job openings. In a tight job market, companies across the country have struggled to attract and maintain talent. For Park...
Lecture in part by Summit County Attorney excavates polygamous pioneer’s connect with Park City’s mining history
Ephraim Hanks, an early Park City pioneer, was a colorful character. A polygamous member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hanks served as a bodyguard for then prophet Brigham Young. He and his four wives lived in Park City, where he operated the stagecoach station at Mountain Dell.
VIDEO: Water and debris runs high through Mill Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon
MILL FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has provided video footage of water and debris running high in Spanish Fork Canyon. UCSO says the footage was captured in Mill Fork at mile marker 196 on US Hwy 6. The water and debris is reportedly flowing through the Coal Hollow burn scar […]
