ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

The quarters follow each other and look alike for Rivian (RIVN) : Does the young electric vehicle manufacturer have a future?

This crucial question is often asked of any new vehicle manufacturer when they want to move up a gear. In the case of Rivian, of which many experts recognize its innovations, the question remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of the company based in Irvine in California since the beginning of the year.

Rivian wants to increase its production volumes to finally enter the big leagues and above all to be taken seriously as a rival of Tesla (TSLA) in the long term.

Endless Supply Chain Issues

But the company faces a problem that is now like an almost impassable mountain: disruptions in the supply chain. Indeed, like many businesses, the covid-19 pandemic has completely disrupted supply chains, resulting in a shortage of chips and soaring raw material prices.

"Supply chain continues to be the limiting factor of our production" the company said on August 11 in a letter to shareholders, detailing its second-quarter earnings. "Throughout the quarter, our cost of materials was impacted by inflationary pressures, which we believe will continue to be an impact for the near future."

In addition, "We've seen unprecedented levels of inflation especially across our raw material, inputs and lithium prices that have gone up north of 115% over since the start of this year, in particular coupled with Covid and other factors that have driven a challenging supply chain and inflationary environment as well as part of that," Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough later told analysts during the earnings call.

However, Rivian said that it's making "progress" with its suppliers: "We expect to be able to add a second shift for vehicle assembly towards the end of the third quarter."

Rivian's hopes are resting on this additional shift. Rivian has kept its forecast of producing 25,000 vehicles in 2022 unchanged. But as of June 30, Rivian it had only manufactured 6,954 cars. In other words, it must manufacture at least 18,046 vehicles during the second half of the year to meet its goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsill_0hE9Q6MJ00
Rivian

Can Rivian Overcome Its Problems?

"The second quarter saw a number of challenges in terms of the semiconductor space as well as just overall ramping up the volume within our supply base," Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe told analysts. But "we have a lot of confidence that both the suppliers are really leaning in with us but also we see the demonstrated performance to be able to hit the continued ramp and this is what's enabling us to plan for the second shift," Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe told analysts.

The problem is that the supply chain woes continue to weigh heavily on Rivian because the automaker has thus lowered its main profitability target. Its annual adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) should come at around $5.45 billion. The company had previously said that it was expecting a full-year EBITDA of negative $4.75 billion.

The few positives announced by Rivian are that the company, which has Amazon (AMZN) and financier George Soros as shareholders, ended the second quarter with $15.46 billion in cash in hands. Basically, Rivian may not need to raise additional cash to finance its operations in the short term.

The R1T pickup pre-order book increased from 90,000 units on May 9 to 98,000 units on June 30.

Quarterly revenue came in at $364 million, above the $335.7 million expected by analysts on average. Quarterly net loss tripled to $1.71 billion from $580 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The upstart EV producer's roadmap in the next 18 months is busy: ramping and enhancing the R1T pickup/truck and R1S SUV, as well as its electric delivery van, the EDV. Amazon has ordered 100.000 vans.

Rivian has struggled to manage production rate increases since the start of the year at its Normal, Illinois plant. The group recently announced it would cut its workforce by 6% to reduce costs in the face of investor skepticism.

The shares are down 62.4% since January. Shares fell nearly an additional 3% after the release of second-quarter results.

Comments / 10

Related
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford

George Soros seems to have picked his winners in the race for electric vehicles. In any case, the emblematic investor is placing his pawns while car manufacturers are fighting with thunderous announcements to occupy this market considered to be the future of the automobile in the medium term at least.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Tsla#Tesla Shares#Tesla Inc#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy