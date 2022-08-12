Read full article on original website
Related
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Driven: The Practical Kia Telluride vs. The Sporty Ford Explorer
Time to get personal with the 2022 Kia Telluride and 2022 Ford Explorer. We tested both. the Kia Telluride and Ford Explorer both have pros and cons. The post Driven: The Practical Kia Telluride vs. The Sporty Ford Explorer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid is better than you think. See how much value and power the new Kia Sportage Hybrid has to offer. The post The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition!
The Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson are similar in many ways, but there are some differences. Find out more in this 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson comparison. The post 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is the Ford Ranger vs. GMC Canyon Battle About to Get Real?
The new 2023 GMC Canyon is a highly-anticipated truck, and will likely be cross-shopped with the Ford Ranger. What's the difference? The post Is the Ford Ranger vs. GMC Canyon Battle About to Get Real? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Kia Sportage Worth Buying?
The 2023 Kia Sportage is the latest compact Kia SUV. Is the new Sportage worth buying? The post Is the 2023 Kia Sportage Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown!
View this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent head-to-head comparison and see the plethora of advantages for the Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fun to Drive Cars With More Efficiency
Drivers all over want to get a car that is both fast and efficient. These small cars and roadsters are a great way to do just that. The post Fun to Drive Cars With More Efficiency appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
Two Auto Brands Dominate the Best Small SUVs of 2022
The best small SUVs of 2022 are dominated by two small automakers. The post Two Auto Brands Dominate the Best Small SUVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Kia Carnival Has 1 Big Safety Advantage Over Other Minivans
Kia has always been centered around safety. Here is one big safety advantage the Kia Carnival has over other minivans. The post The Kia Carnival Has 1 Big Safety Advantage Over Other Minivans appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Things the 2023 Toyota bZ4X Gets Wrong
Here are a few head-scratching issues about the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. The post 4 Things the 2023 Toyota bZ4X Gets Wrong appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
38 MPG for the Toyota Tacoma Hybrid Sounds Wild
The Toyota Tacoma Hybrid could save tons of fuel. See what to expect with the new Toyota Tacoma and how it could be built. The post 38 MPG for the Toyota Tacoma Hybrid Sounds Wild appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Ranger has a V6 engine, and how you can get one under a Ranger hood in 2023. The post Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue ‘Presents a Pile of Value’
The new car market offers plenty of options. But if you're in the market for a new SUV that offers plenty of value? Check out the 2022 Hyundai Venue. The post The 2022 Hyundai Venue ‘Presents a Pile of Value’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Small 2022 SUVs With Perfect Safety Ratings
If you're looking for the best small SUVs for 2022, you have a wide range of options, and they each offer something unique. The post The Best Small 2022 SUVs With Perfect Safety Ratings appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Zoom Zoom: What Are the Fastest Mazda Models Ever?
Mazda has a reputation for fun-to-drive and comfortable cars. These are the fastest Mazda models ever! The post Zoom Zoom: What Are the Fastest Mazda Models Ever? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
2023 Honda HR-V Gets Beat by the 2023 Kia Seltos
See how the Seltos favorably stacks up against the HR-V in this 2023 Honda HR-V vs. 2023 Kia Seltos head-to-head comparison. The post 2023 Honda HR-V Gets Beat by the 2023 Kia Seltos appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Could the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE Be the Right SUV for You?
What does the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE offer that other midsize SUVs don't? Keep reading and find out. The post Could the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE Be the Right SUV for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
131K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0