Wow! That many investigations and open cases? And DCFS didn't take all of these kids Why?? Because they never got reports of neglect/abuse on all of them? All of these children were to be Protected from this sort of situation, not having to wait for someone to say "Hey. this one is being neglected"...I mean c'mon several of their other kids were taken and DCFS FAILED this child!!! Get it together!
so sad... all their kids were abused and neglected. how were they able to have another child in their home? she have been taken the day of birth, also they both should have been court ordered to be fixed where no more children could be born to this evil couple
If the other kids was taken they was pose to take her as soon as she had her until she completed some parenting classes.. the state don’t care bout our kids they just want the money
